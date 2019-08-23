Gulfshore Playhouse Adds Three Leading Fundraisers To Support Future Growth

Gulfshore Playhouse, Naples' premier professional regional theater, has its eye on the future as it works toward the creation of a cultural landmark facility in downtown Naples. The theater recently reached a pivotal $20 million fundraising milestone in its Next Stage Capital Campaign to build a new Theatre and Education Center at Goodlette-Frank Road and First Avenue South. To keep momentum moving forward, it has announced three new executive team hires who will play a pivotal role in bringing these plans to fruition.

Kimberly Dye has been named Chief Advancement Officer for Gulfshore Playhouse. In her role, she will be heading up the organization's development and marketing teams and overseeing the successful completion of the theater's Next Stage Capital Campaign to raise funds for the new facility. With more than two decades of experience working in development and the nonprofit sector, Dye has previously worked on fundraising efforts in support of regional public media organizations and the Florida Everglades. She has taught at the university level, is involved locally with the Association of Fundraising Professionals, and sits on the board of directors for Earn to Learn FL.

Dana Boll has been named Capital Campaign and Events Director. Boll will oversee the implementation of the Next Stage Capital Campaign as well as lead planning efforts for the organization's signature fundraising events, including the inaugural Rising Stars luncheon benefiting Gulfshore Playhouse Education, and the annual Gala. The experienced nonprofit arts management professional has worked in development and fundraising for several New York City arts organizations, and has previously served as development director for the Fine Arts Work Center in Provincetown, Mass. She spent nearly a decade at arts consulting firm David Bury & Associates providing strategic planning and fundraising consulting services, and began her administrative career at American Ballet Theatre.

Kent Kyle is taking on the role of Director of Corporate and Foundation Relations. He previously served as planned and major gift development officer at Naples Botanical Garden. In his role at Gulfshore Playhouse, he will support the expansion of corporate gifts, annual giving and major gifts for the Capital Campaign.

"These new hires demonstrate the rapid growth at Gulfshore Playhouse, including an operational budget that has doubled in less than five years to more than $4 million." said Kristen Coury, founder and producing artistic director of Gulfshore Playhouse. "By bringing their years of experience to our development team, Kimberly, Dana, and Kent will be instrumental in taking our transformative plans from conception to completion, while supporting our robust professional theater and education programming."

Gulfshore Playhouse is passionately committed to enriching the cultural landscape of our region by producing professional theater to the highest artistic standards and providing unique educational opportunities to diverse groups of people in a spirit of service, adventure, and excitement. The Playhouse's work is inspired by a belief in the magic of theater to expand the imagination, challenge the senses, provoke discussion, and revitalize in its audiences an understanding of our common humanity. This belief drives the care with which Gulfshore Playhouse treats its artists, audiences, students, staff, and members of the greater community.

For more information about Gulfshore Playhouse, visit www.GulfshorePlayhouse.org or call 239-261-PLAY (7529).





