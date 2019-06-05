Funny Shorts LIVE! Comes to Center for Performing Arts Bonita Springs

Center for Performing Arts Bonita Springs presents Funny Shorts LIVE! on June 14 and 15, featuring six short plays in an evening of comedic storytelling. The six plays feature writers from around the world, along with one local playwright, Shawn Ryan with his short play NAP TIME which will star Marilyn Hilbert, Kip Jones and Sheila Hand.

The audience gets six unique stories, all comedy, and a chance to win free tickets by wearing their funniest shorts. After the intermission, those wishing to compete in the Funny Shorts Contest line up on the stage and the audience chooses their favorite by applause.

Building on the sold-out houses, the Center launches its second season of Funny Shorts LIVE! which was conceived as extension of the wildly successful Stage It! 10-Minute Play Festival. A plethora of high-quality comedic short plays come from around the world. In this show, New Zealand is represented in Rex McGregor's PREPPER'S NIGHTMARE about an American wanting to build a bunker...until he meets his neighbor, starring Luis Pages and Melissa Hennig.

From witches to driving instructors, from shoe closets to speed dating for robots, there is a variety of stories from gifted storytellers.

Other plays are BUCKLE UP by Lori Lemieux of Celebration, Florida, starring Skyler Moore and Kevin Buja; SPEED DATING by Nedra Pezold Roberts of Atlanta, Georgia, starring Jennifer Valiente and Aires De Avila, Jr.; THE CLOSET by Steffi Rubin of Chapel Hill, North Carolina, starring Jenene Dulaney and Melissa Hennig; and AUNTIE HAZELWOOD by Rachel Swanzy of West Palm Beach, Florida, starring Janina Bertilo and Skyler Moore. Luis Pages will assist Film and Theatre Director Frank Blocker with directing the short plays.

FUNNY SHORTS LIVE! runs June 14 at 7:30pm and June 15 at 2:00pm, at Center for Performing Arts, 10150 Bonita Beach Road, Bonita Springs, Florida. 239-495-8989. www.artscenterbonita.org





