Florida Rep's Virtual PlayLab Closes With All-Star Cast in A SHERLOCK CAROL!

Florida Repertory Theatre's 2020 PlayLab Festival of New Works continues with a reading of "A Sherlock Carol" by Mark Shanahan on Dec. 10 at 7 PM, and brings together an all-star cast of Broadway veterans, a Tony-nominee, and Florida Rep's ensemble members. The final event of the festival is the Playwrights' Panel discussion held live on Zoom Dec. 11 at 3:30 PM.

The reading of "A Sherlock Carol" is followed by a talkback with the playwright, director, and cast. In addition to the live 7 PM reading on Dec. 10, a recording is available for on-demand viewing through Dec. 14. Individual reading and event tickets are $20 and considered a donation to Florida Rep. Digital tickets and passes are available now at www.FloridaRep.org

Mark Shanahan 's "A Sherlock Carol" brings together a cast of Broadway and regional veterans with the playwright also serving as director. Mark Shanahan returns to PlayLab after his play "The Dingdong" had a reading in the 2015 festival and its regional premiere at Florida Rep the following year. A regional theatre and Broadway veteran, Shanahan's directing credits with Florida Rep include "How the Other Half Loves, "Around the World in 80 Days," "The Hound of the Baskervilles," and the world premiere of his play, "A Christmas Carol: the Tale of Ebenezer Scrooge" in 2018.

In "A Sherlock Carol," Moriarty was dead, to begin with. And Sherlock Holmes is a haunted man. But, when a grown-up Tiny Tim asks Holmes to investigate the death of Ebenezer Scrooge, the Great Detective must use his gifts to solve a Dickens of a Christmas mystery! Six actors take on characters of Arthur Conan Doyle and Charles Dickens in this holiday adventure for all ages.

Isabel Keating comes to Florida Rep with a distinguished career that includes Broadway productions of "Wicked," "Spiderman Turn off the Dark" and a Tony-nominated portrayal of Judy Garland in "The Boy From Oz" with Hugh Jackman

Playing Sherlock Holmes in the reading, Drew McVety 's Broadway credits include "Bandstand," "Big River," and "Spamalot," as well as an extensive career on some of the country's major regional stages.

Nicole Shalhoub 's regional credits include Yale Rep, Arena Stage (D.C.), Lincoln Center, The Goodman (Chicago), and many more, as well as appearances on television's "New Girl," "The Mentalist," and "The Good Wife."

Playing Ebenezer Scrooge, Noble Shropshire 's Broadway credits include "The Drowsy Chaperone," " Candida," and "Not About Nightingales" (also with London's Royal National Theatre). Mr. Shropshire's career includes extensive work with The Alley Theatre (Houston), Actors' Theatre of Louisville, Hartford Stage, Arena Theatre (D.C.), The Denver Center, and others.

Florida Rep's Associate Artistic Director & Ensemble Member, Jason Parrish , joins the cast as Dr. Watson. Mr. Parrish directed recent Florida Rep productions of "A Gentleman's Guide to Love & Murder," the National New Play Network Rolling World Premiere of "Alabaster," and appeared in "How the Other Half Loves," "Around the World in 80 Days," and "The Hound of the Baskervilles" (all with Shanahan), as well as six seasons in "The Santaland Diaries." Longtime Ensemble Member, Viki Boyle, reads the stage directions for "A Sherlock Carol" after recent appearances in "A Christmas Carol," "Outside Mullingar," "A Doll's House, Part 2," and a currently running national commercial for Downy fabric softener.

"A Sherlock Carol" also features holiday classics arranged by Ray Bokhour and Fred Lassen that are played live on Zoom by cellist, Mairi Dorman -Phaneuf. Mr. Lassen also joins the creative team to music direct the reading. His Broadway musical directing credits include "Bandstand," "Finding Neverland," and the upcoming, "Sing Street." Ms. Dorman-Phaneuf is an established New York solo, chamber, Broadway, and recording artist whose work includes Broadway productions of "A Little Night Music," "Sunday in the Park with George," and "My Fair Lady." Ensemble Member, Janine Wochna, stage manages the reading after working on previous 2020 Virtual PlayLab readings of "Spay" and "Jerome."

The Playwright's Panel brings all five 2020 PlayLab playwrights back together for an in-depth discussion about what it takes to be a playwright and how their work is being impacted by COVID and an industry-wide intermission. The 2020 Playwrights are Madison Fiedler, Jeanette D. Farr, Ron Lagomarsino , Brent Askari, and Mark Shanahan

The 2020 Virtual PlayLab is generously sponsored by Lee Moore & Dee Whited.

"A Sherlock Carol is sponsored by Mary Denison and Naomi Bloom. The Playwright's Panel is sponsored by Val & Darlene Arnold.