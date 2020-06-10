Florida Rep's Administrative Offices, Rehearsal Halls and More are Available for Lease

Florida Repertory Theatre has announced that its administrative staff has moved back to the Bradford Building in the heart of the River District. The move leaves its newly constructed administrative offices, rehearsal halls, and a state-of-the-art kitchen in the First Street Center on First and Lee Streets available for immediate lease.

In 2015, Florida Repertory Theatre purchased 4,700 square feet of space in the First Street Center corporate complex on First and Lee Streets. With the support of Bruce & Janet Bunch, Hugh & Mary Denison , and a whole host of generous supporters, custom-built rehearsal halls and administrative offices where the theatre's administrative staff has been operating for over two years. In the summer of 2019, however, a transformational gift changed the theatre's history and made the Bradford block purchase possible. That landmark purchase opened new doors for Florida Repertory Theatre and its home in the Fort Myers River District.

The company's leadership and board of directors decided to move the theatre administrative operations from First Street Center to the Bradford building this summer to make the former administrative offices available to other tenants. The 4,700 square foot space includes nine separate office bays (most with double occupancy), a state of the art kitchen, two conference spaces, and two rooms for mixed-use that were the theatre's rehearsal spaces.

When Florida Rep acquired the Arcade Theatre and Bradford Block in downtown Fort Myers last summer, it took control of a significant amount of office space. The theatre planned an eventual move after making improvements to some of the spaces in the over 100-year-old Bradford Building, but closures due to COVID-19 meant Florida Rep could accelerate its moving plans. Plans for renovation in the Bradford offices, however, are on hold for the short-term.

The move allows Florida Rep to diversify its revenue streams during COVID-19 closures that resulted in the cancellation of much of the theatre's 2020 programming.

"This is a positive step for Florida Rep, and while it is happening ahead of schedule, it means the theatre's education, production, and administrative staffs are once again operating under one roof," said Artistic Director, Greg Longenhagen. "The move also allows for further expansion, and we have dreams of one day renovating some of the space in the Bradford building to make way for new rehearsal halls, event space, and a possible third mixed-use performance venue."

The move firmly plants art and the theatre's operations in the heart of downtown. Not only are its performance spaces located in the Bradford block, but now so are its administrative headquarters - operating out of what was formerly the Bradford Hotel lobby. Florida Rep is eager to begin this next chapter for the theatre and the historic building.

For inquiries on the First Street Center office space, please email or call Greg Longenhagen directly at glongenhagen@floridarep.org or 239-219-1547.

"Even though this movie came sooner than we had planned, I can't tell you how wonderful it feels to be back under Bradford's roof," Longenhagen said. "For two years, our admin staff operated out of one building while the production and education staff remained above the Arcade Theatre. Most of the staff continue to work from home, but the move is complete, and we are delighted to be back among our neighbors overlooking First Street. The offices we left behind are going to make their next tenant quite comfortable, and we look forward to working with whoever that may be."

