Florida Rep Education Offering Students Opportunity to Audition for WEST SIDE STORY!

Florida Rep's Education program is offering students ages 15-23 a huge opportunity: the chance to audition for a Florida Rep mainstage production next season, WEST SIDE STORY, which will be playing in the Historic Arcade Theatre in November and December.

Students will work alongside Equity Actors, including some Florida Rep ensemble members, to bring this production to life. This opportunity is not only amazing for students because of the experience they'll gain from being in a mainstage production alongside professionals, but they also will get to start earning points toward their EMC by being a part of this production.

Auditions are open to Conservatory Students ages 15-20, and Florida Rep Education is doing something new this year and including an Acting Apprentices audition category for college students ages 21-23.

Auditions will be held July 7 and 8 from 12:30-3:00 pm, and callbacks are July 9 from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm. Audition slots are one minute each, consisting of a song. Education Director Kody C Jones is encouraging students to choose a song from the age of WEST SIDE STORY.

WEST SIDE STORY performance dates are November 27 through December 16, 2020, with previews November 24-25.

For an audition slot, email CDeCarlo@floridarep.org. Good luck to everyone planning to audition!

Florida Rep Education has also been holding many online classes for students through Zoom, including classes intended to prep students for these upcoming auditions. To stay updated on all of their offerings, check out their Facebook page here: https://www.facebook.com/FloridaRepEducation/?__xts__[0]=68.ARC9VRPGQL2KHAQwLdFAFFZeijCZaj1iV3ABPe1o5zXLwOq8HoTfJe75dxmZ9Bghb3xcdFVyE2q1g21bCx7h_rl3CSCq451YhQrD0qqJslDjds5ncXIP13yvPwIBMRtGZIHlbaEgLuvqpOA1vUMhTSATwnfhToZHdFwd2Ee6zonbyVYXoC4KLvqHifH3wElp0TsTFN24VhPbMRKlnMimilHnUO2Rw8rVBUwvCd7D5Z7rpgw6VhqCxn3r8rOKejDofaUhOBpiRkeQg-EpwA

To hear Education Director Kody C Jones discuss the upcoming auditions, check out this video here: https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=10156814710501965&id=132493216964%3Fsfnsn%3Dmo&d=n&vh=e





