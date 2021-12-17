DRIVING MISS DAISY Opens Next in Florida Rep's ArtStage Studio Theatre

Florida Repertory Theatre's 2021-2022 Season continues with Alfred Uhry's modern classic, "Driving Miss Daisy." The Pulitzer Prize-winning play is a timeless story about the power of friendship and the endurance of human connection. "Driving Miss Daisy" runs in the ArtStage Studio Theatre Jan. 21 - Feb. 13, 2022, with discounted previews Jan. 18 - 20.

Tickets start at $59 for regular performances and $39 for discounted previews, and are available online at FloridaRep.org and through the box office at (239) 332-4488. The discounted previews are nearly sold out, and availability for the run is already limited. The show can also be purchased as part of any 2021-2022 Season subscription series, and packages for 6 and 7 shows start as low as $224.

"This classic story chronicles a decades-long friendship, and is a love-letter to how affirming a strong friendship can be in our lives," said Artistic Director Greg Longenhagen. "It is the perfect piece to kick off the new year in the ArtStage Studio Theatre. The production brings a dream-team of our Ensemble Members and recent guest artists, and you won't want to miss it. This season was meant to celebrate stories that lift us up and bring us together, and there isn't a play that does those things better."

"Driving Miss Daisy" tells a hopeful, funny, and heartfelt story that explores the transformative power of friendship. What begins as a clash of wills between a stubborn Jewish matriarch and a proud black man evolves into a generation-long friendship as the two navigate Civil Rights-era Atlanta. The play premiered at Playwrights Horizons in 1987 starring Dana Ivey and Morgan Freeman , and went on to win the Pulitzer for Drama. The now-classic film adaptation starring Jessica Tandy alongside Freeman took home the Best Picture Oscar in 1990. Recent London and Broadway revivals have starred James Earl Jones Lynn Redgrave , and Angela Lansbury in the groundbreaking roles of Daisy and Hoke.

Florida Rep's production stars Ensemble Member Sara Morsey as Daisy, guest artist Mujahid Abdul-Rashid as Hoke, and Ensemble Member Jason Parrish as Daisy's son, Boolie. Ms. Morsey returns to the stage after playing a string of iconic women in Florida Rep's "The Glass Menagerie," "August: Osage County," "The Little Foxes," "Dividing the Estate," and "Steel Magnolias - as well as originating the role of Bib the Goat in the National New Play Network Rolling World Premiere of "Alabaster" in 2020.

Mr. Abdul-Rashid returns to Florida Rep after his acclaimed performance as Troy Maxson in Florida Rep's production of August Wilson 's "Fences." No stranger to August Wilson 's work, Mr. Abdul-Rashid's career includes multiple appearances in six of Wilson's American Century Cycle plays all over the country. Associate Artistic Director and frequent director, Jason Parrish returns to the stage in "Driving Miss Daisy" for the first time since appearing in "Cabaret" and "How the Other Half Loves" in 2018, and is also well-known for his work in six seasons of the snarky holiday comedy, "The Santaland Diaries."

Florida Rep Ensemble Member, Maureen Heffernan , returns to Florida Rep after directing the record-breaking run of " Always...Patsy Cline " in 2019, as well as the National New Play Network Rolling World Premiere of "Doublewide" and nationally acclaimed productions of "Sylvia" and "Dancing at Lughnasa." Heffernan is joined by an expert creative team, including Ensemble set designer Richard Crowell ("Alabaster"), costume designer Kristina Tollefson (" Always...Patsy Cline "), Ensemble lighting designer Todd O. Wren ("Barefoot in the Park"), sound designer Adam Trummel ("Morning After Grace"), and ensemble stage manager Amy Massari ("Barefoot in the Park").

"Driving Miss Daisy" is generously sponsored by Dentons: Cohen & Grigsby.

"Driving Miss Daisy" plays in the ArtStage Studio Theatre January 21 - February 13, 2022 with discounted previews January 18 - 20. Tickets start at $59 and $39 for previews, and are available online at www.FloridaRep.org and through the box office at (239) 332-4488. Performances are Tuesday - Saturday at 7 PM, Thursday, Saturday, & Sunday at 2 PM, and 8 PM for the opening night gala performance on Friday, January 21, 2022.

Florida Rep's parking lot opens 2 hours before each performance and offers guests FREE PARKING across the street from the Arcade Theatre.

Florida Repertory Theatre is committed to the safety of its patrons, volunteers, staff, and artists. Until further notice, Florida Rep is operating with enhanced health and safety measures, and current protocols are outlined at the theatre's website by clicking this link: https://www.floridarep.org/buy-tickets/protocols-for-safety/

Subscriptions for the 2021-2022 Season are on sale now and offer the best seats at the most significant savings. Subscriptions start at $224 for 6 shows, and packages are available for any budget or any schedule. Subscriptions for 6 or 7-shows are available through the box office at 239-332-4488 or toll-free at 877-787-8053.

Florida Repertory Theatre performs in the Historic Arcade Theatre and the ArtStage Studio Theatre on Bay St. between Jackson & Hendry with free parking in the Fort Myers River District. Visit Florida Rep online at FloridaRep.org, and by following the company on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.