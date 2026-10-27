Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Cast Set for HARMONY: A NEW MUSICAL at TheatreZone
Mark Danni directs a cast of professional performers including Frank Blocker and Robert Koutras in the Barry Manilow musical.
Harmony: A New Musical, featuring music by Barry Manilow and book and lyrics by Bruce Sussman, will be produced by TheatreZone January 7–17, 2027, in residence at Community School of Naples since 2005.
Berlin, 1927. Six talented young men come together to create the Comedian Harmonists, a vocal ensemble whose dazzling harmonies, inventive comedy and theatrical showmanship propel them to international stardom. They perform throughout Europe, appear in films and eventually reach Carnegie Hall for sold-out performances. But as Germany's political climate darkens and the Nazis rise to power, the group's extraordinary success and friendships are threatened.
The cast features Frank Blocker as Rabbi, John Mezzina Hannigan as Young Rabbi, Robert Koutras as Harry Frommermann, Luke Danni as Bobby Biberti, Sean Effinger-Dean as Erich Collin, Christopher Lewis as Erwin "Chopin" Bootz, Landon Libbey as Ari "Lesh" Leshnikoff, Adriana Milbrath as Mary Hegel, and Whitney Grace as Ruth Stern.
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