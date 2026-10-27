Cast Set for HARMONY: A NEW MUSICAL at TheatreZone

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Harmony: A New Musical, featuring music by Barry Manilow and book and lyrics by Bruce Sussman, will be produced by TheatreZone January 7–17, 2027, in residence at Community School of Naples since 2005.

Berlin, 1927. Six talented young men come together to create the Comedian Harmonists, a vocal ensemble whose dazzling harmonies, inventive comedy and theatrical showmanship propel them to international stardom. They perform throughout Europe, appear in films and eventually reach Carnegie Hall for sold-out performances. But as Germany's political climate darkens and the Nazis rise to power, the group's extraordinary success and friendships are threatened.

The cast features Frank Blocker as Rabbi, John Mezzina Hannigan as Young Rabbi, Robert Koutras as Harry Frommermann, Luke Danni as Bobby Biberti, Sean Effinger-Dean as Erich Collin, Christopher Lewis as Erwin "Chopin" Bootz, Landon Libbey as Ari "Lesh" Leshnikoff, Adriana Milbrath as Mary Hegel, and Whitney Grace as Ruth Stern.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 4 Days 09 Hrs 59 Min 39 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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