Broadway Palm's 28th Season Featuring MAMMA MIA!, HOLIDAY INN and More On Sale Now

Broadway Palm has announced its 28th Season which includes eight main stage productions, five productions in The Off Broadway Palm, four Children's Theatre productions (TBA) and five concerts. Individual tickets are on sale now.

Broadway Palm's main stage opens on August 20, 2020 and runs through August 14, 2021. Show prices range from $48 to $73 with group and children's prices available. Performances are Tuesday through Sunday evenings (no Tuesday evening performances May through October) with selected matinees. The main stage productions include:

Dean Martin VARIETY HOUR

(August 20 - September 26, 2020)

Join Dean Martin and friends in a classic throwback to the old Dean Martin Variety Show. Direct from Las Vegas, Broadway Palm is proud to bring you Dean Martin Impersonator Seth Abrahms to host an entertaining variety show that features great music, hilarious comedic skits and more...you never know who is going to knock on the front door of Dino's place next. Written by Victor Legarreta, this production is sure to have you singing and laughing the night away!

MAMMA MIA!

(October 1 - November 14, 2020)

Back by popular demand is Mamma Mia! Told through Abba's greatest hits is a comical story of Sophie, a bride-to-be, and her search for her birth father on a beautiful Greek island. After reading her mom's diary, Sophie secretly invites the three men her mom wrote about to her wedding. This enchanting and unforgettable tale of love, laughter, family and friendship is set to ABBA classics including Dancing Queen, Take a Chance on Me, SOS and the title song Mamma Mia!

HOLIDAY INN

(November 19 - December 26, 2020)

The heart-warming story follows Jim as he leaves the bright lights of show business to settle down in a farmhouse in Connecticut. When Jim meets a spirited schoolteacher with a hidden talent to spare, they turn a farmhouse into a fabulous inn that is only open on the holidays. Based on the 1942 film starring Bing Crosby and Fred Astaire, hear Irving Berlin classics Shaking the Blues Away, Blue Skies, Easter Parade and White Christmas.

HAPPY DAYS THE MUSICAL

(December 31, 2020 - February 14, 2021)

Happy days are here again as all your favorite characters are back including Richie, Potsie, Ralph Malph and the "king of cool" Arthur "The Fonz" Fonzarelli in this all new musical based on the hit TV series. The famed drive-in malt shop and number one hangout Arnold's is in danger of demolition, so the gang comes up with a plan to help. Return to the days of 1959 Milwaukee complete with varsity sweaters, hula hoops and jukebox sock-hoppin' fun!

ON YOUR FEET

(February 18 - April 10, 2021)

Everybody gather round now, let's Conga! The inspiring true story about heart, heritage and two people who believed in their talent, and each other, to become an international sensation: Gloria and Emilio Estefan. This exhilarating musical follows their incredible journey from anonymity in Cuba to stardom in the United States. Hear Rhythm is Gonna Get You, Conga, Get On Your Feet, Don't Want To Lose You Now, Coming Out Of The Dark, 1-2-3 and more!

A BRONX TALE

(April 15 - May 22, 2021)

This hit crowd-pleaser takes you to the stoops of the Bronx in the 1960s where a young man is caught between the father he loves and the mob boss he would love to be. Bursting with high-energy dance numbers and original doo-wop tunes, A Bronx Tale is an unforgettable story of loyalty and family. This streetwise musical is based on Academy Award® nominee Chazz Palminteri's story that The New York Times hails as "A Critics' Pick! The kind of tale that makes you laugh and cry."

BEEHIVE: THE 60s Musical

(May 27 - June 26, 2021)

Take a trip down memory lane with this exciting and colorful salute to the powerful female voices of the 1960s. The talented cast will sing and dance to hits made popular by the Chiffons, The Supremes, Aretha Franklin, Connie Francis and more. Beehive includes 40 beloved songs that take you on a journey through the look, sounds and feel of the 1960s such as My Boyfriend's Back, Son Of A Preacher Man, Me and Bobby McGee, R-E-S-P-E-C-T and It's My Party and many others!

GREASE

(July 1 - August 14, 2021)

Grease is the word! Travel back to Rydell High and the hot-rodding Burger Palace Boys and their gum-snapping, hip-shaking Pink Ladies. Head "greaser" Danny Zuko and new girl Sandy Dumbrowski try to relive their summer romance as the rest of the gang sings and dances their way through Greased Lightnin':, Summer Nights, Born to Hand Jive; We Go Together; Look at Me, I'm Sandra Dee; You're The One That I Want, Beauty School Dropout and more!

The Off Broadway Palm Theatre is Broadway Palm's second performance venue. The Off Broadway Palm's season begins September 24, 2020 and runs through July 25, 2021. Ticket prices range from $42 to $62. Performances are Tuesday through Sunday evenings (no Tuesday evening performances May through October) with selected matinees. The Off Broadway Palm productions include:

SOCIAL SECURITY

(September 24 - October 31, 2020)

The hilarious comedy about a happily married couple who live in the art world of New York. Their domestic tranquility is shattered upon the arrival of the wife's goody-goody sister, her uptight brother-in-law, and her aging mother. The comedic sparks really begin to fly when the mother hits if off with an elderly minimalist artist who is the art dealers' best client!

THE GREAT AMERICAN TRAILER PARK CHRISTMAS MUSICAL

(November 12 - December 26, 2020)

The eclectic residents of Armadillo Acres are back for a cat-fightin', sun-worshippin', chair-throwin', rowdy good time! It's Christmastime in Armadillo Acres mobile home community and everyone is filled with visions of kegnog and beer, but while preparing to decorate for a holiday contest, a new Scrooge-like resident begins to wreak havoc on the festivities.

'TIL THEFT DO US PART

(January 14 - March 6, 2021)

This all-new comedy tells of Winston Johnson, an investment banker who was sacked. He didn't have the heart to tell his wife, so he resorts to theft, but when his conscience gets the best of him, he goes back to the homes he robbed to return what he stole. His "outings" cause his wife suspicion so when she tries to "catch him in the act" his life gets turned upside down.

NANA DOES VEGAS

(March 11 - April 25, 2021)

Get ready because Nana is back! If you loved Nana's Naughty Knickers, you're sure to love this hysterical sequel. Nana has taken a gamble and moved to Las Vegas with her sidekick Vera. After Nana gets an offer she couldn't refuse, she and Vera begin making costumes for the hottest show in Vegas! What could possibly go wrong? Well, everything!

FARCE OF NATURE

(June 3 - July 25, 2021)

A Southern-fried farce about the Wilburn family of Mayhew, Arkansas and their struggling family fishing lodge, the Reel 'Em Inn. A motley collection of flawed characters hide, lie, disguise themselves, cross-dress, and slam doors, while trying to figure out the source of an awful stench. In the chaotic climax of this one outrageous day, love blossoms, truths are revealed, and the lives of the family, guests and gangsters alike change in surprising ways.

Broadway Palm's Annual Concert Series will feature five concerts. All evening concerts begin with dinner at 5:30 p.m. and concert at 7:30 p.m. All Sunday twilight concerts begin with dinner at 5:30 p.m. and concert at 7 p.m. The matinee concerts begin with lunch at 11:30 a.m. and concert at 1 p.m. All concert tickets are $80 for dinner and the show or $60 for the show only. The concert series includes:

ONE OF THESE NIGHTS: A TRIBUTE TO THE EAGLES

(Sunday, January 24, 2021: Twilight and Monday, January 25, 2021: Matinee and Evening)

One of These Nights reproduces the sounds of one of the most successful rock bands of all time, The Eagles! You'll experience an unforgettable night featuring the band's greatest hits including Desperado, Lyin' Eyes, Take It Easy, Life In The Fast Lane, Already Gone, Hotel California and more!

SINATRA & STREISAND: THE CONCERT THAT NEVER WAS

(Sunday, January 31, 2021: Twilight and Monday, February 1, 2021: Matinee and Evening)

It's unlikely that two powerhouse voices of the century would have shared the same stage...until now! Two great artists pay tribute to the characters of Barbra Streisand and Frank Sinatra through their singing and some of the most memorable music and songs ever written. Hear the pitch perfect renditions of Come Fly With Me, Luck Be A Lady, Don't Rain On My Parade, People and more!

DWIGHT ICENHOWER'S TRIBUTE TO THE KING

(Sunday, February 8, 2021: Twilight and Monday, February 9, 2021: Matinee and Evening)

Back by popular demand is one of the best Elvis tributes in the country! Award-winning impersonator Dwight Icenhower has the look, the voice and the hip-swiveling dance moves of the King himself! Hear Elvis favorites such as Heartbreak Hotel, Love Me Tender, Hound Dog and so many more.

(Sunday, February 28, 2021: Twilight; Monday, March 1, 2021: Matinee and Evening; and Tuesday, March 2, 2021: Matinee and Evening)

The immensely talented Charity Lockhart stars in this spectacular homage to two of the greatest female vocalists of all time, Aretha Franklin and Whitney Houston. This stunning concert celebrates the legendary life and music of these two iconic female artists with hits such as The Greatest Love Of All, Respect, Natural Woman, I Will Always Love You and more!

DECEMBER '63: A TRIBUTE TO THE JERSEY BOYS

(Sunday, March 14, 2021: Twilight; Monday, March 15, 2021: Matinee and Evening; and Tuesday, March 16, 2021: Matinee and Evening)

The music of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons comes to life in this one-of-a-kind concert experience. Hear all your favorite classics along with the most popular singles from the Broadway-blockbuster The Jersey Boys such as Sherry, Big Girls Don't Cry, Walk Like A Man and Candy Girl.

Individual tickets for Broadway Palm's 28th Season, the Off Broadway Palm's Season, Broadway Palm's Children's Theatre (TBA) and Broadway Palm's Concert Series are on sale now. For more information visit BroadwayPalm.com, call (239) 278-4422 or stop by the box office at 1380 Colonial Boulevard in Fort Myers.

