Broadway Palm To Live Stream ON YOUR FEET!

ON YOUR FEET tells the story of Gloria and Emilio Estefan.

Mar. 15, 2021  

Broadway Palm will present their production of ON YOUR FEET through a live stream for two performances only on Saturday, March 27, 2021. In addition to the production, the live stream will include exclusive interviews and a look behind the scenes prior to the performance and at intermission.

ON YOUR FEET tells the story of Gloria and Emilio Estefan through an exhilarating musical that won the hearts of critics and audiences alike, with the Chicago Tribune saying, "IT'S A HIT!" and The New York Times cheering, "The very air in the room seems to vibrate in this undeniably crowd-pleasing musical!" "If you aren't humming a Gloria Estefan hit when you leave the theater, it might be time to check your pulse!" praises the Associated Press. Hear Rhythm is Gonna Get You, Conga, Get On Your Feet, Don't Want To Lose You Now, Coming Out Of The Dark, 1-2-3 and more!

Get On Your Feet in the comfort of your own home with the live stream of ON YOUR FEET playing at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 27, 2021. Streaming tickets are $15 for one person, $30 for two people and $50 for four people. Tickets are now on sale and can be reserved by visiting BroadwayPalm.com.


