Broadway Palm Puts Up Production of IN THE HEIGHTS

Broadway Palm is thrilled to present In The Heights playing now through May 14, 2022. In The Heights won Tony Awards for Best Musical, Best Score, Best Choreography, and Best Orchestrations. The show was conceived and written by the creator of Hamilton, Lin-Manuel Miranda.

The Tony-award winning story of a vibrant Cuban, Dominican, and Puerto Rican community in New York City's Washington Heights where the coffee from the corner bodega is light and sweet, the windows are always open, and the breeze carries the rhythm of three generations of music. When a winning lottery ticket, a power outage, and romantic tension all hit the neighborhood, the long-time friends and neighbors make discoveries about each other, themselves, and the place they all call home.

Directing In The Heights is Eliseo Roman and the choreographer and assistant director is Rebecca Kritzer. Roman, who made his directorial debut here with last season's On Your Feet, was seen on Broadway in In The Heights, Leap of Faith, Hair, and On Your Feet. Kristzer was part of the original cast of In The Heights first national tour working with the original creative team and performing with the show's creator Lin-Manuel Miranda. The musical supervisor for this production is Zachary Dietz who worked on Broadway with In The Heights along with Mrs. Doubtfire, School of Rock and Wicked, among others.

In The Heights will be playing at Broadway Palm now through May 14, 2022. Performances are Tuesday through Sunday evenings with selected matinees. Tickets are $50 to $75 with children and group prices available. Tickets are now on sale and can be reserved by calling (239) 278-4422, visiting BroadwayPalm.com or in person at 1380 Colonial Boulevard in Fort Myers.