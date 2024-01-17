Beach Boys Add Second Show at BBMann in March

The 2nd show will be at 3PM on Friday, March 8 along with the previous announced 7:30PM show.

By: Jan. 17, 2024

America’s Band – The Beach Boys add 2nd show to their March 8 date at Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall at FSW. The 2nd show will be at 3PM on Friday, March 8 along with the previous announced 7:30PM show. Tickets go on sale Friday, January 19 at 10AM online at www.bbmannpah.com, by calling 239-481-4849 or in person at the Box Office.

 

As The Beach Boys mark more than a half century of making music, the group continues to ride the crest of a wave unequalled in America’s musical history. The Beach Boys – who have become synonymous with the California lifestyle and an American icon, are bringing their “America’s Band” tour to fans around the world.

 

Since the band’s co-founder, lead-singer and chief lyricist Mike Love penned the lyrics to The Beach Boys’ first hit, “Surfin’” (1961), dozens of the bands chart toppers have become eternal anthems of American youth: “Surfin’ USA,” “Surfer Girl,” “Fun, Fun, Fun,” “I Get Around,” “California Girls,” “Help Me Rhonda,” “Barbara Ann,” “Good Vibrations,” “Wouldn’t It Be Nice,” “Rock and Roll Music” and “Kokomo.”

 

The Beach Boys have sold over 100 million records worldwide and have received more than 33 RIAA Platinum and Gold record awards. The Rock And Roll Hall of Famers where also honored at the 2001 Grammy Awards with the Lifetime Achievement Award. With more than five decades of touring under their belts, The Beach Boys have performed more concerts than any major rock band in history.

Sounds Of Summer: The Very Best Of The Beach Boys, Capitol/EMI's 30-track collection of the band's biggest hits, has achieved triple- platinum success with sales of more than three million copies in the U.S. since its release.

 

The Beach Boys are led by Mike Love, who, along with longtime member Bruce Johnston, musical director Brian Eichenberger, Christian Love, Tim Bonhomme, Jon Bolton, Keith Hubacher, Randy Leago and John Wedemeyer continue the legacy of the iconic band.




