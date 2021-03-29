BWW Review: MAYTAG VIRGIN at Gulfshore Playhouse

MAYTAG VIRGIN by Audrey Cefaly is now playing at Gulfshore Playhouse. Directed by Jeffrey Binder and starring Ian Merrill Peakes and Karen Peakes, this show tells the story of neighbors Jack and Lizzy and the relationship they develop.

Ian Merrill Peakes and Karen Peakes play Jack and Lizzy, respectively, and I really enjoyed their performances. I always love watching couples who are married perform together because their chemistry is always so authentic, and this show was no different. Jack and Lizzy both start off with their walls up because they have both experienced such pain and loss in their lives, and it is beautiful to watch those walls slowly come down as they get to know each other and open up.

The show was a bit predictable, but in times like these, that is something I don't really mind. The slower pace of it allowed the actors to blossom and really show the audience who the characters are. It is a show full of a variety of emotions, and it's a heartwarming journey to watch.

The set, designed by David L. Arsenault, was perfect for this show and these characters. Their houses embodied their personalities, and I loved that aspect. This is the second of Audrey Cefaly's shows that I've seen, and it was a lot of fun to see another play of hers. There is a certain charm to her writing, and it definitely came through in this production. In fact, when you realize what the title of the show is referring to, I promise you will have a little chuckle.

This was my first time returning to Gulfshore Playhouse since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, and I felt very safe there. They take temperatures when you walk in, masks are required at all times, seating is spread out, and you have the option of a digital or real playbill. They are doing a great job taking care of their employees, volunteers, audience members, and cast and crew members.

Check out MAYTAG VIRGIN at Gulfshore playhouse now through April 3! For more info and to buy tickets, click here: https://www.gulfshoreplayhouse.org/2020-2021-season/maytag-virgin/

Photo Credit: Matthew Schipper