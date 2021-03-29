Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

BWW Review: MAYTAG VIRGIN at Gulfshore Playhouse

Playing now through April 3!

Mar. 29, 2021  

BWW Review: MAYTAG VIRGIN at Gulfshore Playhouse MAYTAG VIRGIN by Audrey Cefaly is now playing at Gulfshore Playhouse. Directed by Jeffrey Binder and starring Ian Merrill Peakes and Karen Peakes, this show tells the story of neighbors Jack and Lizzy and the relationship they develop.

Ian Merrill Peakes and Karen Peakes play Jack and Lizzy, respectively, and I really enjoyed their performances. I always love watching couples who are married perform together because their chemistry is always so authentic, and this show was no different. Jack and Lizzy both start off with their walls up because they have both experienced such pain and loss in their lives, and it is beautiful to watch those walls slowly come down as they get to know each other and open up.

BWW Review: MAYTAG VIRGIN at Gulfshore Playhouse The show was a bit predictable, but in times like these, that is something I don't really mind. The slower pace of it allowed the actors to blossom and really show the audience who the characters are. It is a show full of a variety of emotions, and it's a heartwarming journey to watch.

The set, designed by David L. Arsenault, was perfect for this show and these characters. Their houses embodied their personalities, and I loved that aspect. This is the second of Audrey Cefaly's shows that I've seen, and it was a lot of fun to see another play of hers. There is a certain charm to her writing, and it definitely came through in this production. In fact, when you realize what the title of the show is referring to, I promise you will have a little chuckle.

This was my first time returning to Gulfshore Playhouse since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, and I felt very safe there. They take temperatures when you walk in, masks are required at all times, seating is spread out, and you have the option of a digital or real playbill. They are doing a great job taking care of their employees, volunteers, audience members, and cast and crew members.

Check out MAYTAG VIRGIN at Gulfshore playhouse now through April 3! For more info and to buy tickets, click here: https://www.gulfshoreplayhouse.org/2020-2021-season/maytag-virgin/

Photo Credit: Matthew Schipper


Featured at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
A 5, 6, 7, 8 Poster
A 5, 6, 7, 8 Onsie
Jazz Hands Mug

Related Articles View More Ft. Myers/Naples Stories
BWW Review: SHE LOVES ME at Barbara B. Mann PAH Photo

BWW Review: SHE LOVES ME at Barbara B. Mann PAH

BWW Interview: Mark Sanders of SHE LOVES ME at Barbara B. Mann PAH Photo

BWW Interview: Mark Sanders of SHE LOVES ME at Barbara B. Mann PAH

Venice Theatre Hires Benny Sato Ambush as Artistic Director Photo

Venice Theatre Hires Benny Sato Ambush as Artistic Director

Florida Reps Conservatory Continues Outdoors With INTO THE WOODS Photo

Florida Rep's Conservatory Continues Outdoors With INTO THE WOODS


From This Author Emily Yorgey