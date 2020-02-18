BWW Review: KINKY BOOTS at Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre Will 'Raise You Up!'

KINKY BOOTS at Broadway Palm, directed by Amy Marie McCleary and choreographed by Chris Kane, tells the story of Charlie Price, his new friend, Lola, and "The Most Beautiful Thing" in the world, AKA shoes.

Charlie Price is played by Luke Yellin, and I really liked his portrayal. I thought he did a great job showing Charlie's evolution as he expanded his mindset because of Lola and learned how to persevere because of Lauren. Lauren is played by Payton Reilly, and I enjoyed her performance very much. I thought her bond with Yellin's Charlie was very genuine and they had great chemistry on stage. She was also very funny, and her performance of "The History of Wrong Guys" was hilarious.

Lola is played by David LaMarr, and he was absolutely wonderful. He exuded Lola's confident and bright personality, and he is clearly an incredibly talented performer. I loved seeing him in this role and thought he was perfect for it.

Lola's Angels were played by Gideon Chickos, Les Gibbs, Andy Nuanhngam, Jermarcus Riggins, Dwight Robinette, and Stephen Vaught. They were all excellent, and all of their dancing (in heels, no less) was incredibly impressive and very energetic and fun. I also loved their costumes, designed by John P. White; they were perfect for this show.

KINKY BOOTS is one of my favorite musicals, and I really appreciated this production. It brought all of the beauty and fun of this story to life on the Broadway Palm stage. With flashy costumes, a heartwarming story, catchy music, and a wonderful cast and crew, this is not a show to be missed. I'd absolutely get your tickets soon!

KINKY BOOTS is playing now through April 4 at Broadway Palm. Performances are Tuesday through Sunday evenings with selected matinees. Tickets are $55 to $80 with group discounts available. Tickets are now on sale and can be reserved by calling (239) 278-4422, visiting BroadwayPalm.com, or in person at 1380 Colonial Boulevard in Fort Myers.





