BWW Review: BOTTICELLI IN THE FIRE at The Laboratory Theater Of Florida

The Laboratory Theater of Florida's production of BOTTICELLI IN THE FIRE, directed by Annette Trossbach, is, as Botticelli says at the beginning of the play, an extravaganza. Written by Jordan Tannahill, this show re-imagines the process of creating Botticelli's infamous painting, The Birth of Venus.

When Sandro Botticelli (Steven Coe) has an affair with Lorenzo de' Medici's (David Cooley) wife, the sensual and bold Clarice Orsini (Madelaine Weymouth), while secretly painting her nude, you know it isn't going to end well. If that wasn't enough, a plague is raging outside, and so are blazing fires as angry mobs burn queer men because a homophobic preacher, Girolamo Savonarola (F. Scott Davis), says they are to blame for the plague.

Steven Coe's performance as Sandro Botticelli is brilliant. He portrays the arrogance and sexual prowess Botticelli starts off with perfectly, and as the story progresses, you can see his heart break as he fears loss and pain and has to make a difficult choice to save either his paintings or his apprentice who he has fallen in love with, Leonardo da Vinci (Steven Michael Kennedy). Kennedy's da Vinci is also excellent, and I really enjoyed the chemistry the two of them had on stage. Poggio di Chullu (Daniel Sabiston) also joined Botticelli and da Vinci as Botticelli's best friend, and I liked the unapologetic flashy exuberance he brought to the character. Renée Freeman plays Madre Maria, Botticelli's mother, and the moments they shared on stage were very emotional to watch.

Though this show is set in a historic time with historic characters, there are many modern aspects of it, including cell phones and modern music, and it really adds a humorous and more relatable element to it. I mean, come on, who wouldn't chuckle a bit when historical figures drink cheap wine out of red solo cups and casually talk about texting each other? These little details, along with the drama of the story, really drew me in, and I am certain audiences will be captivated by this show.

I would definitely check out BOTTICELLI IN THE FIRE at The Lab while it is running, now through March 14. It's emotional, tense, compelling, beautiful, and hilarious, and the actors are very talented and clearly so dedicated to their craft, as they've had to follow strict COVID-19 protocols to be part of this production.

The Lab requires all patrons wear masks during the entire show, with no exceptions. Seats are spread out far, and they take your temperature as you come in as well. For more information and to buy tickets, click here: http://www.laboratorytheaterflorida.com

Due to the nature of the show's content, nobody under the age of 18 will be admitted to this production.

Photo Credit: Sisk Media