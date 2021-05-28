BEEHIVE: THE 60s MUSICAL Opens At Broadway Palm

Broadway Palm is taking you on a trip down memory lane with Beehive: The 60s Musical playing now through June 26, 2021. Beehive is an exciting and colorful salute to the powerful female voices of the 1960s, from the earliest part of the decade of fun and innocence to the unrest of the mid '60s and finally to the era of women discovering their own empowerment. This cast of talented women will have you singing along and begging more!

Beehive takes you on a journey through song, documenting the dramatic changes that America underwent during the '60s. The talented cast will sing and dance to hits made popular by the Chiffons, The Supremes, Aretha Franklin, Connie Francis and more. Beehive includes 40 beloved songs that take you back to the look, sounds and feel of the 1960s such as My Boyfriend's Back, Son Of A Preacher Man, Me and Bobby McGee, R-E-S-P-E-C-T and many others!

Broadway Palm is continuing to follow CDC guidelines while providing a delicious meal and exceptional entertainment in a safe and socially distanced environment. For a list of the extensive health and safety measures they have taken, please visit BroadwayPalm.com. It is important to note that Broadway Palm is asking guests that are not fully vaccinated to wear a face mask while not eating or drinking.

Beehive: The 60s Musical is playing at Broadway Palm now through June 26, 2021. Performances are Wednesday through Sunday evenings with selected matinees. Tickets are $48 to $73. Children and group prices are available. Tickets are now on sale and can be reserved by calling (239) 278-4422, visiting BroadwayPalm.com or in person at 1380 Colonial Boulevard in Fort Myers.