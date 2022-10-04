Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Learn more about the upcoming lineup here!

Oct. 04, 2022  

Arts Garage Announces 'The Art Of Laughter' Comedy Series 2023

Marjorie Waldo, President & CEO of Arts Garage, has announced the nonprofit organization's new comedy series, The Art of Laughter 2023, presented the first Friday every month in collaboration with The Comedy Zone.

"Arts Garage is thrilled to partner with The Comedy Zone, the largest comedy club network in America, to present The Art of Laughter," says Waldo in announcing the first three monthly concerts next year.

January 6 (Friday) at 8 pm

Kevin Bozeman

Kevin Bozeman's comedic style is witty and clever, with amusing and hilarious stories of his childhood and life as a parent mixed in. With a smooth and clever style, a great smile and a contagious laugh, he has been entertaining in clubs and colleges across the country. After winning the Midwest region of the HBO Comedy Competition in 2000,he flew to Los Angeles to compete as a finalist, later performing on Comedy Central's Premium Blend in 2003 and finishing second in the Boston Comedy Competition in 2005. A semi-finalist on NBC's Last Comic Standing in 2015, Bozeman has appeared on Comedy Central, NBC, CBS, and Fox. Clean & Unfiltered, his Dry Bar Comedy Special, has over 7 million views.

Tickets: $30

February 3 (Friday) at 8 pm

Tanyalee Davis

Tanyalee Davis' positive and hilarious stories and wit will touch the hearts of the audience as she does every day in her daily life. At 3'6″, Tanyalee is the Ferrari of comedy-low to the ground and kind of racy. The Canadian born comic is touring all over the world headlining at comedy clubs, colleges, and comedy festivals with her unique perspective and somewhat racy brand of comedy becoming a Las Vegas favorite before bringing her successful one-woman show to the United Kingdom where she joined the ensemble show Abnormally Funny People.

Tickets: $30

March 3 (Friday) at 8 pm

Frank Del Pizzo

Frank Del Pizzo's likable and snappy nature, along with his amusing stories will leave the crowd wanting more. Likable and friendly, this New Jersey native is able to take an audience on a journey that makes them feel like they have just taken a wild ride in the back seat of his car. A former auto mechanic, he is a breath of fresh air in a business that is full of hot air. He makes people laugh with his true to life stories and attitude. He has opened for legendary comedians from Sam Kinison to Rita Rudner and is equally at home from Las Vegas to ABC to A&E with his unique ability to turn ordinary conversations into hilarious comedy routines that has made him a highly sought after act by the nation's top comedy clubs, colleges and corporations.

Tickets: $30

How to Get Tickets to The Art of Laughter 2023 Comedy Series:

Tickets are only $30 per person and are available for purchase by calling the Arts Garage at 561.450.6357 or by going online to www.ArtsGarage.org.


