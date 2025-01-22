Arts Bonita to Host Exclusive Post-Performance Q&A With Playwright Kody C. Jones & Limor Regev

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Arts Bonita will present a special opportunity for theatre enthusiasts and literary fans alike. Following the 7:00 PM performance of the powerful theatrical adaptation, The Boy From Block 66, on Friday, January 31, audiences will have the unique chance to participate in an engaging Q&A session with the creative forces behind the story-playwright Kody C. Jones and author Limor Regev.

Based on Limor Regev's gripping and heartfelt book, The Boy From Block 66 tells the harrowing true story of a young boy's resilience and survival amidst the horrors of the Holocaust. Brought to life on stage by Kody C. Jones, this world premiere production at Arts Bonita is a gripping and transformative survivor story that is both heart-wrenching and inspirational.

This post-performance discussion will provide an intimate look into the creative process behind the adaptation, offering insights into the collaboration between Jones and Regev. Audience members will hear firsthand about the challenges and triumphs of translating a deeply personal memoir into a compelling stage production, as well as the broader impact of bringing such an important story to life.

Event Details:

· What: Q&A Session with Playwright Kody C. Jones and Author Limor Regev

· When: Friday, January 31, immediately following the 7:00 PM performance of The Boy From Block 66

· Where: Arts Bonita Performing Arts Center, 10150 Bonita Beach Rd SE, Bonita Springs, FL 34135

Tickets for the evening performance are available now through the Arts Bonita website. Don't miss this extraordinary opportunity to engage with the minds behind this moving production and gain a deeper understanding of its powerful message.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.artsbonita.org or contact us at (239) 495-8989.

