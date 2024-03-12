Arts Bonita Young Actors Theatre to Hold Auditions for ALICE IN WONDERLAND JR.

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Arts Bonita Young Actors Theatre will hold auditions for their upcoming production of Alice in Wonderland JR. This fantastical journey through Wonderland promises to captivate audiences of all ages with its whimsical charm and timeless tale.

Directed by the talented Danica Murray, this production of Alice in Wonderland JR. invites aspiring actors to audition for the opportunity to bring beloved characters to life on stage.

Auditions will be held at Arts Bonita Performing Arts Center at 10150 Bonita Beach Rd. SE, Bonita Springs, FL, on April 3rd. Prospective actors are encouraged to sign up for auditions and find more information Click Here.

AUDITION REQUIREMENTS:

Applicants are required to prepare a 1-minute cut of a song (16-32 bars) that showcases both their vocal range and acting abilities. Accompaniment options include bringing a backing track on their phone or providing sheet music to be played by the accompanist provided.

Video auditions are encouraged for anyone unable to attend in-person auditions. The same materials are required, but you will be sent a dropbox file request where you can upload a video by 11:59pm on April 2.

REHEARSAL AND PERFORMANCE DETAILS:

Rehearsals are scheduled to commence on June 24th and will take place Monday through Friday evenings until the performances on July 19-21. Arts Bonita Young Actors Theatre encourages all aspiring actors, regardless of experience level, to audition for this exciting production. Whether you're an experienced performer or new to the stage, there's a role for everyone in this enchanting adaptation of Alice in Wonderland.

Don't miss your chance to be part of this magical journey down the rabbit hole. Join us as we bring the whimsical world of Wonderland to life!