Art Historian Deborah C. Pollack Will Discuss New Book on Florida Sculptors at The Society Of The Four Arts

Distinguished art historian and Palm Beach gallery owner Deborah C. Pollack will be discussing her new book Florida Sculptors and Their Work 1880-2020 on Wednesday, February 8, 1:30 pm, at The Society of the Four Arts, Dixon Education Building.

Scheduled to be released by Schiffer Publishing on February 14, but already in stock, Pollack's latest work is the first study of its kind featuring over 80 important artists who have lived in the Sunshine State, including Augusta Savage, Duane Hanson, Richard Anuszkiewicz, John Chamberlain, and Robert Rauschenberg.

"With its natural beauty, distinctiveness, and warmth, Florida has attracted an abundance of artists for centuries," says Pollack. "While fine painters have been featured in art books about the state, little has been written about the important sculptors who have lived here. To remedy the dearth of literature on the subject, Florida Sculptors and Their Work: 1880-2020 is a tribute to these diverse artists who have enchanted, amused, saddened, or outraged us."

Capturing the Sunshine State's essence, this well-researched and generously illustrated volume tells the fascinating stories of these creative people and reveals secrets behind their three-dimensional art-from realistic to abstract to folk art. Discover how Florida has inspired both world-renowned artists as well as lesser-known yet highly praised sculptors who have enhanced collections throughout the world and changed the state's profile with their iconic public art. This indispensable resource is a must-have for those interested in Florida's art, history, and culture.

The colorful and informative new book has already garnered praise from respected art experts:

The Honorable Laurel M. Lee, Secretary of the State of Florida and Chief Cultural Officer, says it "is certain to increase awareness of the art and beauty of sculpture that is all around us in Florida and will inspire residents and visitors alike to appreciate sculpture as an art form."

Bruce Helander, member of the Florida Artists Hall of Fame, former White House Fellow of the National Endowment for the Arts and contributor to The Huffington Post and The New Yorker, calls it "a definitive and captivating book on the colorful history and ongoing creative activities of Florida's remarkably talented artists-in-residence who produce their art in a three-dimensional context within the borders of the Sunshine State. Deborah Pollack proves once again to be a sophisticated documentarian on an important and intriguing subject that has been overlooked until now."

Florida Sculptors and Their Work: 1880-2020 is available for purchase or pre-order at Barnes & Noble, The Classic Bookshop in Palm Beach, and other local bookstores and gift shops, such as at the Historical Society of Palm Beach County, or online through Amazon or at Schiffer Publishing: Florida Sculptors and Their Work.