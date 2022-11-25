Alyssa LeMay to Open Cultural Park Theatre's Holiday Concert Month

Alyssa LeMay wll return to the Cultural Park Theatre Company stage with her LIVE Holiday Concert on Friday, December 2 at 7 PM! Join Alyssa for her holiday concert featuring music from classic carols to modern favorites.

Sing along with this musical journey which is sure to put you in the holiday spirit. In true Alyssa fashion, expect not only incredible live music, but over the top, self designed fashion as well.

All tickets are $25 and can be purchased either by calling the box office at 239-772-5862 or buy online at www.culturalparktheater.com