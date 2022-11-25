Alyssa LeMay to Open Cultural Park Theatre's Holiday Concert Month
Sing along with this musical journey which is sure to put you in the holiday spirit.
Alyssa LeMay wll return to the Cultural Park Theatre Company stage with her LIVE Holiday Concert on Friday, December 2 at 7 PM! Join Alyssa for her holiday concert featuring music from classic carols to modern favorites.
Sing along with this musical journey which is sure to put you in the holiday spirit. In true Alyssa fashion, expect not only incredible live music, but over the top, self designed fashion as well.
All tickets are $25 and can be purchased either by calling the box office at 239-772-5862 or buy online at www.culturalparktheater.com
Related Stories View More Ft. Myers/Naples Stories
More Hot Stories For You
Arts Center Theatre to Present THE ODD COUPLE With a Female Twist
November 23, 2022
Arts Center Theatre is following up the successful production of Jeff Daniels Apartment 3A with Neil Simon's The Odd Couple. However, this production will add a female twist to the classic version featuring Oscar and Felix. In 1985, Neil Simon revised The Odd Couple for a female cast and the play opened on Broadway that same year.
Opera Naples Raises Over $18,000 For Rebuilding Fund At ¡Olé! A Celebration Of Spanish Song
November 22, 2022
Opera Naples music patrons recently gathered for ¡Olé! A Celebration of Spanish Song, a fundraiser in support of the Opera Naples Rebuilding Fund. More than $18,000 was raised to support Opera Naples rebuild efforts following significant damage to the Wang Opera Center performance space from Hurricane Ian.
Broadway Palm Presents WHITE CHRISTMAS
November 22, 2022
Broadway Palm is welcoming the holiday season with Irving Berlin's White Christmas, playing now through December 30, 2022. The 1954 film starred Bing Crosby, Danny Kaye, Rosemary Clooney and Vera Ellen.
Gulf Coast Symphony to Present THE NUTCRACKER in December
November 19, 2022
On Friday, December 2, 2022, Gulf Coast Symphony will present 'The Nutcracker' at the Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall at FSW.
STEEL MAGNOLIAS Extends To December 11 at Gulfshore Playhouse
November 18, 2022
Due to popular demand, Steel Magnolias will extend through December 11, adding seven additional performances. Originally scheduled to close on December 4, the play about community and connection in a smalltown Louisiana beauty salon has already been called “a perfect play” for the season opening.
November 23, 2022
Arts Center Theatre is following up the successful production of Jeff Daniels Apartment 3A with Neil Simon's The Odd Couple. However, this production will add a female twist to the classic version featuring Oscar and Felix. In 1985, Neil Simon revised The Odd Couple for a female cast and the play opened on Broadway that same year.
Opera Naples Raises Over $18,000 For Rebuilding Fund At ¡Olé! A Celebration Of Spanish Song
November 22, 2022
Opera Naples music patrons recently gathered for ¡Olé! A Celebration of Spanish Song, a fundraiser in support of the Opera Naples Rebuilding Fund. More than $18,000 was raised to support Opera Naples rebuild efforts following significant damage to the Wang Opera Center performance space from Hurricane Ian.
Broadway Palm Presents WHITE CHRISTMAS
November 22, 2022
Broadway Palm is welcoming the holiday season with Irving Berlin's White Christmas, playing now through December 30, 2022. The 1954 film starred Bing Crosby, Danny Kaye, Rosemary Clooney and Vera Ellen.
Gulf Coast Symphony to Present THE NUTCRACKER in December
November 19, 2022
On Friday, December 2, 2022, Gulf Coast Symphony will present 'The Nutcracker' at the Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall at FSW.
STEEL MAGNOLIAS Extends To December 11 at Gulfshore Playhouse
November 18, 2022
Due to popular demand, Steel Magnolias will extend through December 11, adding seven additional performances. Originally scheduled to close on December 4, the play about community and connection in a smalltown Louisiana beauty salon has already been called “a perfect play” for the season opening.