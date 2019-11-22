AN INSPECTOR CALLS Comes to the Historic Arcade Theatre

Florida Repertory Theatre has announced the opening of "An Inspector Calls" by J.B. Priestley to continue it's 2019-2020 Season. Playing in the Historic Arcade Theatre Dec. 6-22, the run includes four nearly sold-out previews Dec. 3-5.

The gala opening night on Friday, Dec. 6th, features a free champagne reception and light hors d'oeuvres and desserts in the Historic Arcade Theatre's lobby beginning at 7 PM.

"Florida Rep has never done anything quite like this play," said Artistic Director Greg Longenhagen, "it's a classic thriller, and it's a morality play. Not only will audiences be on the edge of their seats with the twists and turns, but they will see how the characters' actions have incredible repercussions they never intended. This play is a turn-of-the-century cautionary tale and calls on all of us to make the world a better place. It shows us what can happen when we forget to be kind to one another, but at the same time, it will keep you guessing."

In Priestley's play, a festive dinner party at the home of a wealthy British family is interrupted by a mysterious inspector investigating the death of a young woman. As questions multiply and guilt mounts, the family's entanglement in the affair shatters the foundations of their comfortable lives - and challenges us to examine our actions. Set in 1912 England and written in the aftermath of World War II, this chilling morality play is both a plea for a more just society and a warning of what's to come if we fail to attain it. More relevant now than ever, this is a must-see for a whole new generation of theatergoers. The Daily Telegraph called the play "superbly tense and breathtaking!"

Hampton and McNulty are currently appearing in the season-opening farce, Ken Ludwig 's "A Fox on the Fairway." Heidenreich returns to the stage after appearances in "Twelve Angry Men" and "To Kill a Mockingbird," and Powers returns after appearing in last season's "Hay Fever" and "Million Dollar Quartet." Newcomers Francum and Heald make appearances at Florida Rep after extensive work in regional theatres, and Bailey Tyler makes her mainstage season debut after her work in Florida Rep's Theatre for Young Audiences Series as one of the company's 2019-2020 interns.

Frequent Florida Rep guest artist, Michael Marotta , directs the production after recent appearances in last season's "Tenderly: the Rosemary Clooney Musical" and "Cabaret" in 2018. Marotta's work as a director at Florida Rep includes recent critical and box office successes, "Erma Bombeck: At Wit's End " and "I Loved, I Lost, I Made Spaghetti." Marotta leads an expert creative team including set designer Dennis C. Maulden ("Hay Fever"), Ensemble costume designer Stefanie Genda ("Million Dollar Quartet"), lighting designer Tyler M. Perry ("Cabaret"), sound designer Katie Lowe ("Always...Patsy Cline"), and stage manager Phill Madore (Florida Rep debut).

"An Inspector Calls" is generously sponsored by Naomi Bloom & Ron Wallace and Media Sponsor ABC7 (WZVN)

"An Inspector Calls" plays in the Historic Arcade Theatre Dec. 6-22 with discounted previews Dec. 3-5. Tickets start at $55/$49 for regular performances and $35/$29 for previews. Tickets are available online at www.FloridaRep.org and through the box office at 239-332-4488.

Subscriptions are also on sale now and offer the best seats at the most significant discount. Packages for 7, 6, and 5 shows are now on sale and start as low as $174 for five plays. The Five-Show Arcade Theatre Rush Pass is now on sale for $175 and offers the best available seats in the Historic Arcade Theatre 90-minutes before any performance. Subscriptions are available through the box office at 239-332-4488 or toll-free at 877-787-8053.

Performances are Tuesday-Thursday at 7 PM, Friday and Saturday at 8 PM, and Wednesday, Saturday, and Sunday at 2 PM.

Box office hours are Monday through Saturday, 10 AM - 5 PM. Again this season, Florida Rep's parking lot will open 2 hours before each performance and offers guests FREE PARKING across the street from the Arcade Theatre.





