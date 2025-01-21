Boca Stage's LIVING ON LOVE is Now Open at the Delray Beach Playhouse

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Boca Stage is now presenting its production of Living on Love, the delightful comedic romp adapted from the Garson Kanin play Peccadillo by award-winning playwright Joe DiPietro. The production will run from through January 26th at the Delray Beach Playhouse.

In this insane comedy set in New York City in 1957, the entertainment business is skewered and satirized with two characters, “Raquel”, the leading opera diva of the day and “Vito”, her husband, the equally short-tempered, egomaniacal Italian maestro. These two, through their petty jealousies, comically manipulate each other’s feelings as they square off to write their individual memoirs with the help of some befuddled ghost writers, all the while exhausting their household staff.



Living on Love is directed by Boca Stage's founder Keith Garsson, and stars Wayne LeGette, Mallory Newbrough, Jim Tyminski, Amber Lyn Benson, Jack Stein, and Matt Schenk.

