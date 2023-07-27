The Paris Opera Will Perform its Opening Gala This September

The performance is on 21 September 2023 at 7:30 pm.

By: Jul. 27, 2023

The Paris Opera will perform its opening gala this September. The performance is on 21 September 2023 at 7:30 pm.

Always an eagerly awaited event, the Gala marks the opening of the ballet season. On the stage of the Palais Garnier, the magnificent Défilé du Ballet presents the entire Company. The School’s students join the Étoiles adorned for the occasion in sumptuous tiaras and tutus designed by Chanel. Three female choreographers are honoured in this Gala with a decidedly contemporary approach.

Created in 2016, Crystal Pite’s The Seasons’ Canon is already a classic in the Opera's repertoire. Marion Motin’s The Last Call and Xie Xin’s Horizon are both first creations for the Company’s dancers.

Défilé du Ballet de l’Opéra national de Paris
La Marche, excerpt from "Les Troyens" - Act I
Orchestre Pasdeloup




