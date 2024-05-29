French Riviera Film Festival Reveals 2024 Award Recipients

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The sixth annual French Riviera Film Festival, celebrating short film and short-form content from around the globe, has unveiled the 2024 award winners.

The event was highlighted by special award presentations to Argentine actor Martin Rodriguez (Netflix's Griselda), who received the Industry Excellence Award; and actress Lang Khê Tran, star of the Cannes Official Selection, Miguel Gomes' Grand Tour, who received the Rising Star Award.

2024 competition winners are:

Drama - L'HYPERMNÉSIQUE by Julien Mouquet

Documentary - ONE PERSON/HUNDRED BRIDGES (*episode 1) by Han Zheng

Micro Short - FEU-FOLLET by Mickael Abbate

Experimental - AURA by Eme Eidson

Sci-Fi/Horror - HAMELIN 77 by Javier Ideami

Animation - BIRD DRONE by Radheya Jang Jegatheva

Music Video – BAD by Matt Nothelfer

Fashion - EQUILIBRIO by Camilo Velásquez A.

Student - KEEP IT QUIET/SUTIM by Sara Horvatić

First launched in 2019, FRFF recognizes and celebrates short-form content created for film, television, web and all digital platforms. Scheduled during the time period of the Festival de Cannes, FRFF invites filmmakers from around the globe to participate in the two-day event that includes screenings, 7th annual Global Entertainment Showcase, VIP receptions, and closing gala awards ceremony.

Each year the festival features the works of filmmakers from more than 20 countries. The full list of winners, finalist and honorable mention films in the award categories of Drama, Comedy, Documentary, Sci-Fi/Horror, Animation, Experimental, Fashion, Music Video, Micro Short, Student, and Activism is listed on the festival’s official website. The first day’s schedule was highlighted with a special out-of-competition screening of the new short psychological thriller Quimera by Tomas Vergara, starring Rodriguez and Gadea Jimenez. At the official opening reception and closing awards ceremony, Best Director, Best Actor, Best Actress, Audience, Rising Star and Industry Excellence awards were also presented.

Special awards presented were:

BEST ACTRESS - Lilly Rikhter ON TIME, THE TRIP OF LIFE

BEST ACTOR - Bernard Farcy L'HYPERMNÉSIQUE

BEST DIRECTOR - Julien Mouquet L'HYPERMNÉSIQUE

INDUSTRY EXCELLENCE AWARD - Martin Rodriguez (star of Netflix’s Griselda)

RISING STAR AWARD - Lang Khê Tran (star of Official Selection Grand Tour)

FIRST TIME FILMMAKER - Dr. Jacqueline Nguyen

HUMANITARIAN AWARD - Jenny Thai

Festival screenings were held over two days on May 17-18 at the Eden Hotel & Spa, with special ‘by invitation only’ receptions and awards events held after each day’s screenings at the Bel-Air Fine Art Gallery and Eden Hotel. FRFF festival attendees and participants included filmmakers, industry executives, celebrities, media and influencers.

The festival finalists and special mention films currently are screening online through June 18th on Entertainment Oxygen’s eoFlix platform.

Photo credit: Erick Seban-Meyer

Comments