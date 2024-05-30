Paris Venue Cancels Edouard Baer Shows Following Misconduct Allegations

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Edouard Baer, the French actor known for his portrayal of Asterix in the 2012 film Asterix and Obelix: God Save Britannia, has had his live show in Paris cancelled following allegations of sexual assault.

The accusations against Baer were made by six women in a joint article published last week by Mediapart and the feminist website Cheek. The allegations date from 2013 to 2021 and pertain to incidents at his office, during theatre productions, and radio appearances.

Baer issued a statement in response to the allegations: “I do not recognise myself in the words or gestures attributed to me, but I can only express my regret that my behaviour made these women uncomfortable or hurt. I didn’t have the intelligence to perceive it.”

The Antoine theatre in Paris, where Baer was scheduled to perform around 15 dates in June, announced the cancellation of his show on Thursday. The theatre did not provide a reason for the cancellation and did not respond to requests for further comment.

This development comes amid a series of recent #MeToo accusations in France, including multiple allegations against Gérard Depardieu, who has denied the claims.

France's parliament has been actively addressing the issue of sexual harassment in the film industry, holding special hearings this week. Among the proposals discussed was a call by casting directors to ban nudity during auditions as part of a broader effort to prevent abuse.

