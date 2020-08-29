Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Ruth Mackenzie Departs Role of Artistic Director at the Paris Theatre du Chatelet

The board of directors asked Ms Mackenzie to leave, according to an anonymous source.

Aug. 29, 2020  
Ruth Mackenzie will depart her position as Artistic Director of The Paris Theatre Du Chatelet, following "managerial and financial concerns," RFI reports.

"There was a managerial problem with the staff and a financial problem due to an insufficient artistic season," said an anonymous source with knowledge of the issue.

"An independent audit was conducted which has led to her departure. The (issue) had been brewing for a long time and it is the board of directors who asked Ms Mackenzie to leave."

In addition to her work with The Paris Theatre Du Chatelet, Mackenzie was a former director of Holland Festival. She also served as the general director of Scottish Opera. She is a former drama officer for the Arts Council, and was executive director of Nottingham Playhouse from 1990 until 1997, when she joined Scottish Opera. She was Artistic Director of the Chichester Festival Theatre from 2003 to 2005 alongside Steven Pimlott and Martin Duncan. Mackenzie was appointed a member of the Order of the British Empire in 1995.

She was director of the London 2012 Festival, the official cultural programme of the London 2012 Olympics[4] for which she was appointed a CBE.

Read more on RFI.



