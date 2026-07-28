REVIEW: The Festival d'Avignon Presents NEIGE, NEIGE, NEIGE By Lee Jaram

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With its generous public funding for culture, France's Festival d'Avignon can produce theatrical spectacles on an extraordinary scale. Its directors regularly push the formal limits of the art form with enormous casts, technological innovation, and elaborate stagecraft. Yet theatre has not always depended on such abundance. At its core, storytelling can be remarkably simple. The Korean tradition of Pansori, which emerged in the seventeenth century, requires only a singer and a drummer. From these two performers alone, a transportive dramatic event can unfold.

In Neige, Neige, Neige at the Festival d'Avignon's resplendent Opéra Grand Avignon, Lee Jaram adapts Tolstoy's short story Master and Man, joined only by percussionist Lee Jun-hyoung. Armed with nothing more than a folding fan on an otherwise empty black stage, the pair delivers a gripping demonstration of the power of the human voice.

In Master and Man, the wealthy landowner Vasili sets out the day after Christmas to purchase a desirable parcel of land. As snow falls, his wife urges him to bring along the peasant Nikita. The two men depart together with their horse, but Vasili's arrogance soon seals their fate. Refusing shelter along the journey, he presses onward into a blinding blizzard in pursuit of profit. From this deceptively quiet beginning, the drama steadily tightens its grip. Jaram introduces the characters with warmth and a knowing sense of humor, transforming them from distant figures of Russian literature into familiar, recognizable people. Through her remarkable craftsmanship, Tolstoy's story feels less like a literary classic than a timeless folk tale.

Jaram's performance continually reaches toward the audience. Prompted by her white fan, she invites us to become the sound of the storm itself. She pauses to ensure we are following, punctuating the narration with winks, playful glances, and moments of shared amusement before guiding us through the story's emotional turns. Her seemingly inexhaustible voice moves effortlessly between narration and character, transforming Tolstoy's prose into something closer to epic poetry. Alongside her, Lee Jun-hyoung creates an equally mesmerizing rhythmic landscape, his percussion breathing momentum and atmosphere into every scene. Their performances become inseparable, allowing vivid images to emerge almost effortlessly in the audience's imagination.

Although the production is strikingly spare, it deploys its few theatrical effects with precision. When Vasili and Nikita lose themselves in the storm, the sharp frontal spotlight gives way to Yeo Shingong's beautifully composed backlighting, revealing the vast darkness of the theatre beyond the performers. Mist and light dissolve into one another, opening an abyss behind Jaram and immersing the audience in the characters' terrifying isolation.

While reduced to its bare elements, no part of Neige, Neige, Neige feels cheap. The storytelling, humor, musicianship, and theatrical restraint all display the precision of master craftspeople. In my experience, these are often the productions that linger longest in memory, not because of what they show, but because of the images they inspire the audience to create for themselves. I suspect I will think of this blizzard during many New York winters to come. By bringing a nineteenth-century Russian story into conversation with a seventeenth-century Korean performance tradition before a twenty-first-century audience, Jaram creates something that feels entirely present. The immediate standing ovation that greeted both her captivating storytelling and Lee Jun-hyoung's tireless percussion made one thing unmistakably clear: however sophisticated theatre becomes, audiences still come to hear a great story well told.



Photo Credit: Christophe Raynaud de Lage

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