ECHOES ACROSS TWO CITIES Makes World Premiere at Festival Avignon OFF

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The original Chinese musical Echoes across Two Cities captivated audiences with its successful world premiere at the prestigious Avignon Festival on July 13th. This debut marks the latest triumph for the production, following a critically acclaimed showcase in Shanghai on March 22nd and a deeply moving concert reading in Paris on April 28th that left Franco-Chinese audiences in tears. As potentially the only Chinese musical at the festival this year, the Avignon version features an enhanced musical arrangement, blending its lyrical core with newfound rock influences and achieving an even deeper fusion of Chinese and French artistic sensibilities.

Echoes across Two Cities weaves a century-spanning tale of connection, courage, and missed chances across Shanghai and Paris. The story follows two parallel journeys: in the 1930s, Shen Bai, a young woman from a comprador family in Shanghai, and Éloïse, a pioneering French poet, become soulmates through letters. Their profound bond is tested by family pressure and the turbulent backdrop of the anti-fascist war. A desperate, transoceanic journey to reunite ends in a tragic miss, leaving them separated for a lifetime. A century later, their story is unearthed by Shen Qingyuan, a modern archaeology doctoral candidate and Shen Bai's descendant, and Lara, a Parisian curator. Through investigating an ancient painting, the two modern women piece together the forgotten romance, finding in it a mirror for their own struggles, ultimately healing each other and breaking free from their personal constraints to complete a timeless loop of love and idealism.

A Musical Journey of International Acclaim

"Our music has been the heartbeat of this story from the very beginning," said a spokesperson for the creative team. "The overwhelming positive response in Shanghai and the emotional reaction in Paris confirmed that our score transcends language and culture. Now, in Avignon, we are thrilled to present this evolved, more robust version. The rave reviews for our original score are a tremendous honor, and we are proud to let this music, which tells a story of female solidarity and historical echoes, resonate on this global stage."

Performance Details & Creative Highlights

Dates: July 13, 14, 15 at 22:00

Venue: Théâtre au bout là-bas, Avignon

Format: An immersive small-scale theatre experience featuring two leading actresses, each performing dual roles spanning two eras.

The cast features internationally accomplished performers from the world tour of The Phantom of the Opera, from the London musical theatre scene, and from Paris College of Fashion and art, bringing a wealth of cross-cultural stage experience to the production.

Artistic Fusion: The musical distinguishes itself through a rich tapestry of dance, incorporating modern, Latin, waltz, and classical Chinese elements. Its music, presenting original songs in Chinese, English, and French, masterfully blends the restrained aesthetics of Republican-era China, French poetic romance, and the raw energy of rock. The narrative powerfully showcases women defying societal prejudices and breaking free from familial expectations, celebrating female strength and profound friendship.

Rooted in History: The production draws inspiration from real historical events of the 1930s, such as the Sino-French avant-garde cultural exchanges and the international solidarity of volunteers supporting China against fascism, underscoring a timeless pursuit of freedom and peace.

Echoes across Two Cities is more than a musical; it is a bridge between cultures and epochs, offering a poignant reflection on love, loss, and the enduring power of human connection.

For media inquiries, interview requests, or press tickets, please contact: info@jingkunchina.org.uk

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