REVIEW: The Festival d'Avignon Presents MON FRÈRE By François Gremaud

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Some performances leave their audience behind, plunging them into an unfamiliar thematic abyss. Others extend a hand, inviting us to understand. François Gremaud's Mon Frère, now playing at the Festival d'Avignon's La Chartreuse, belongs firmly to the latter. Performed by and developed with Gremaud's deaf brother, Christian Gremaud, the production confronts a lifetime of discrimination with remarkable generosity. As François interprets his brother's signed performance from the side of the stage, Mon Frère unfolds both as a demand for greater accessibility and as a quietly moving portrait of two brothers caring for one another.

Created collaboratively by the Gremaud brothers, the production weaves together autobiographical episodes, the history of sign language, and direct exchanges with the audience. Throughout, Christian repeatedly exposes the familiar refrain that progress is "possible, but financially complicated," proposing instead a subtle but profound inversion: "It's financially complicated, but possible." He further notes that the signs for possible and to resist closely resemble one another, transforming a linguistic observation into a political one. From the suppression and later standardization of sign language to his own frustrations navigating schools and the workplace, Christian dismantles many of the assumptions hearing society continues to make about the deaf experience.

Christian Gremaud's magnetic performance gives the evening its emotional force. His signing shifts effortlessly between precise language, expansive physical storytelling, and fleeting gestures that carry enormous expressive weight. He possesses an unforced confidence that makes every anecdote feel earned rather than didactic. Over nearly two hours, he patiently and passionately presents his case, once again, to an audience composed largely of hearing spectators. Beside him, François's spoken interpretation becomes an act of accompaniment rather than mediation. His calm, measured delivery never competes with his brother's performance, instead creating the conditions for it to be fully heard.

At its heart, Mon Frère asks its audience to imagine a world built not around accommodation but around genuine inclusion. It insists that hearing audiences trust deaf people as authorities on their own lives and challenges the complacency that so often disguises itself as a practical limitation. Yet the production's deepest power lies elsewhere. Watching it, I found myself wondering how many productions in the Festival d'Avignon's history have truly centered sign language rather than treating it as an auxiliary device. More than a political statement, Mon Frère is an act of liberation, and, perhaps more movingly still, an intimate gesture of love between two brothers.



Photo Credit: Christophe Raynaud de Lage

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