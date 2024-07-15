PUZZLE Comes to the Paris Opera in September

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Puzzle from Compagnie Regards en Lignes will open at Amphithéâtre Olivier Messiaen on 06 September 2024 at 8 pm.

When dance and inventiveness get in tune with the Olympic spirit. A tribute to sporting values and Olympic codes, Puzzle blends the worlds of dance, sport and inclusion.

This choreographic work by the Regards en Lignes dance company takes a fresh look at art's ability to unite and celebrate human diversity.

With 17 professional and amateur dancers, with and without disabilities, including 1 dancer from the Paris Opera Ballet.

Comments