PUZZLE Comes to the Paris Opera in September

Performances begin at Amphithéâtre Olivier Messiaen on 06 September 2024 at 8 pm.

By: Jul. 15, 2024
Puzzle from Compagnie Regards en Lignes will open at Amphithéâtre Olivier Messiaen on 06 September 2024 at 8 pm.

When dance and inventiveness get in tune with the Olympic spirit. A tribute to sporting values and Olympic codes, Puzzle blends the worlds of dance, sport and inclusion.

This choreographic work by the Regards en Lignes dance company takes a fresh look at art's ability to unite and celebrate human diversity.

With 17 professional and amateur dancers, with and without disabilities, including 1 dancer from the Paris Opera Ballet.




