PLAY Comes to Palais Garnier This Week

Play by Alexander Ekman comes to Palais Garnier this week. Performances will run from 7 December 2024 to 4 January 2025.

A pool filled with green balls, giant cubes suspended from the ceiling, balloon games and breathtaking chases… In Play, Alexander Ekman addresses adults and wonders what we do with our childhood games.



With a set design as impressive as it is offbeat, dreamlike scenes punctuated by Mikael Karlsson’s jazzy music and a whimsical approach that thumbs its nose at the seriousness of adulthood, the Swedish choreographer’s work is playful and transgressive.



Since its 2017 premiere at the Palais Garnier by the Paris Opera Ballet, this ballet for forty dancers has won huge acclaim from audiences, seduced by the imagination and infectious energy of a piece that revives our childhood joys.

