Julije Knifer's 'Le Méandre Comme Destin' is on View at Galerie Frank Elbaz

2024 marks the centenary of Julije Knifer's birth (1924–2004). Numerous exhibitions and events have been dedicated to the artist across the globe to honor this milestone. To conclude this year of celebrations, galerie frank elbaz is presenting its seventh solo exhibition of Julije Knifer's work, The Meander as Destiny through January 11, 2025
This exhibition highlights the motif of the meander, a central thread in the artist's oeuvre, explored throughout his career across various mediums and formats. It traces the evolution of this emblematic form, spanning each decade of Knifer's work: from his early self-portraits in the 1950s – which already hint at his fascination with the repetition of a single motif – to the creation of his first meander (Meander 1, 1960), culminating in works produced until the end of his life.
The exhibition is accompanied by a text by the exhibition's curator Zvonko Maković, art historian and leading expert on Julije Knifer's work.
