Julije Knifer's 'Le Méandre Comme Destin' is on View at Galerie Frank Elbaz

2024 marks the centenary of Julije Knifer's birth (1924–2004). Numerous exhibitions and events have been dedicated to the artist across the globe to honor this milestone. To conclude this year of celebrations, galerie frank elbaz is presenting its seventh solo exhibition of Julije Knifer's work, The Meander as Destiny through January 11, 2025

This exhibition highlights the motif of the meander, a central thread in the artist's oeuvre, explored throughout his career across various mediums and formats. It traces the evolution of this emblematic form, spanning each decade of Knifer's work: from his early self-portraits in the 1950s – which already hint at his fascination with the repetition of a single motif – to the creation of his first meander (Meander 1, 1960), culminating in works produced until the end of his life.

The exhibition is accompanied by a text by the exhibition's curator Zvonko Maković, art historian and leading expert on Julije Knifer's work.

EXHIBITIONS

Le Méandre comme destin, galerie frank elbaz, Paris, France

Julije Knifer: Works from 1950 to 2004, Peter Freeman, Inc., New York, USA

Meanders without bounds, Art Encounters Foundation, Timisoara, Romania

Julije Knifer 100, International Symposium, Institute for Contemporary Art, Museum of Contemporary Arts, Zagreb, Croatia

Julije Knifer / Tomo Savić Gecan, Apoteka, Vodnjan, Croatia

Knifer I Osijek, Archives of the city of Zagreb, Zagreb, Croatia

Julije Knifer: From the Collection of The Museum of Contemporary Art Zagreb, Museum of Contemporary Arts, Zagreb, Croatia

