Grigory Sokolov Will Perform a Piano Recital at Theatre des Champs-Elysees Next Month

Grigory Sokolov will perform a piano recital at Theatre des Champs-Elysees on May 17 and June 21. These dates are rescheduled from the previously announced dates of November 28 and May 8.

A sacred monster in the strictest sense of the word. Grigory Sokolov is one of those anti-stars who knows how to keep their legend alive: he gives no more interviews than he makes records in the sterile confines of the studio, skillfully creates programmes that he delivers only at the last minute, or would have every last hammer of the piano taken apart to satisfy his extraordinary instrumental demands. Ineffable, the art of the master?

Nearly losing their Latin, critics find it difficult to describe what they hear with the usual words. Probably because, whatever he plays, everything seems new. None of the iconoclastic interpretations of this keyboard giant leaves the audience indifferent.

Programme:

Schumann 4 Fugues Op. 72, Bunte Blätter, 14 Pieces for piano Op. 99

Chopin 4 Polonaises : No.1 & 2 Op. 26, Op. 44 & Op. 53

Learn more and book at https://www.theatrechampselysees.fr/en/season/piano-recital/grigory-sokolov-1.