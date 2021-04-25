Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Grigory Sokolov Will Perform a Piano Recital at Theatre des Champs-Elysees Next Month

The newly rescheduled dates have been announced!

Apr. 25, 2021  
Grigory Sokolov Will Perform a Piano Recital at Theatre des Champs-Elysees Next Month

Grigory Sokolov will perform a piano recital at Theatre des Champs-Elysees on May 17 and June 21. These dates are rescheduled from the previously announced dates of November 28 and May 8.

A sacred monster in the strictest sense of the word. Grigory Sokolov is one of those anti-stars who knows how to keep their legend alive: he gives no more interviews than he makes records in the sterile confines of the studio, skillfully creates programmes that he delivers only at the last minute, or would have every last hammer of the piano taken apart to satisfy his extraordinary instrumental demands. Ineffable, the art of the master?

Nearly losing their Latin, critics find it difficult to describe what they hear with the usual words. Probably because, whatever he plays, everything seems new. None of the iconoclastic interpretations of this keyboard giant leaves the audience indifferent.

Programme:

Schumann 4 Fugues Op. 72, Bunte Blätter, 14 Pieces for piano Op. 99
Chopin 4 Polonaises : No.1 & 2 Op. 26, Op. 44 & Op. 53

Learn more and book at https://www.theatrechampselysees.fr/en/season/piano-recital/grigory-sokolov-1.


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Jewelle Blackman
Jewelle Blackman
Ben Cameron
Ben Cameron
Bianca Marroquin
Bianca Marroquin

Related Articles View More France Stories
Top Performing Arts Schools in France Photo

Top Performing Arts Schools in France

Gustavo Dudamel to Join Paris Opera as new Music Director Photo

Gustavo Dudamel to Join Paris Opera as new Music Director

LA SONNAMBULA Will Be Performed at Théâtre des Champs-Elysées in June Photo

LA SONNAMBULA Will Be Performed at Théâtre des Champs-Elysées in June

France Enters Third Nationwide Lockdown Beginning April 4 Photo

France Enters Third Nationwide Lockdown Beginning April 4


More Hot Stories For You

  • Kate Downie's BETWEEN SESSIONS Comes to The Scottish Gallery in June 2021
  • Camden People's Theatre To Reopen This June
  • Scottish Opera Celebrates 50 Years of Pioneering Outreach and Education Work
  • Get the Most Out of Your Theater Content with BroadwayWorld+ and BroadwayWorld+ Pro!