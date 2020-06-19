France Cinemas to Reopen on Monday with Half Capacity
France plans to reopen cinemas on June 22 after a three-month shutdown, according to Variety. The cinemas will have a 50 percent capacity for every screening.
These limitations "aren't as strict as in Germany, Norway or the Czech Republic," Variety reports, where theaters "reopened with a 50 to 100-person capacity per screen." The percentage of auditorium capacity rather than a hard, fixed number was a big win for exhibitors.
Along with the cap, empty seats will need to be on each side in between each patron. The patrons wear a mask while in the cinema, but can remove them once they are in their respective theatres at their screenings.