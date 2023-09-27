DIVEERTIMENTO To Be Screened In Paris This Saturday With Rapace And Sheikhalishahi Presenting

The film also stars another James Bond villain, Götz Otto, who played Mr. Stamper in Tomorrow Never Dies.

French film Divertimento, starring Kellan Lutz (Twilight), Torrey DeVitto (Chicago Med) and Ola Rapace (Skyfall) will be screened this Saturday Sept. 30 in Paris during the James Bond club's new event, Villains Are Forever. The movie, which has been in competition in 65 festivals worldwide, will be presented by the filmmaker, Keyvan Sheikhalishahi, and Rapace.

James Bond fans will have the opportunity during the event Villains Are Forever to see the film and meet Rapace, Sheikhalishahi and Julian Glover (For Your Eyes Only, Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade) and participate in a Q/A session.

The event will be followed by a special screening of Skyfall with Rapace introducing the screening.

Link to the event: https://jamesbond007.net/produit/evenement-villains-are-forever

Link to Skyfall screening: https://www.pathe.fr/cinemas/cinema-pathe-les-fauvettes




