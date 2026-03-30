Celine Dion Marks Return with Limited Engagement at Paris La Défense Arena

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The Queen of Power Ballads is back. Following rumors of the imminent return of the music icon, Celine Dion revealed that she will return to the stage with CELINE DION PARIS 2026, a landmark five-week limited engagement at the renowned Paris La Défense Arena.

Beginning Saturday, September 12, 2026, Dion will ignite Europe’s largest indoor arena for 10 nights through October 14, marking one of the most highly anticipated live music events of the decade. This follows after a hiatus of several years due to chronic health problems.

Produced by Concerts West, AEG Presents, and Inter Concerts, CELINE DION PARIS 2026 will deliver a concert experience featuring her most beloved hits in both French and English and features creative direction from the award-winning show designer Willo Perron.

Artist pre-sale will begin Tuesday, April 7 at 10:00 CEST and general ticket on sale will begin on Friday, April 10 at 10:00 CEST here. A limited number of ‘Ticket and Hotel Experience Packages’ and exclusive Celine Dion VIP packages will also be available. Visa, a Premium Partner of CELINE DION PARIS 2026, will offer Visa cardholders exclusive early access to tickets in a dedicated pre-sale starting Wednesday, April 8 at 10:00 CEST to Thursday, April 9 23:59 CEST.

Dion broke the news in a video message broadcast under the Eiffel Tower on her own birthday. Watch the announcement video.

“Over the last few years, every day that’s gone by, I’ve felt your prayers and support, your kindness and love. You’ve helped me in ways that I can’t even describe, and I’m truly fortunate to have your support,” she said.

“This year, I’m getting the best birthday gift of my life…I’m getting the chance to see you, to perform for you once again in Paris, beginning in September! I’m feeling good, I’m strong, I’m feeling excited, obviously a little nervous, but most of all, I’m grateful to all of YOU! I love you all and I’ll see you soon!”

CELINE DION PARIS 2026 DATES:

Saturday, September 12

Wednesday, September 16

Saturday, September 19

Wednesday, September 23

Saturday, September 26

Wednesday, September 30

Saturday, October 3

Wednesday, October 7

Saturday, October 10

Wednesday, October 14

ABOUT CELINE DION:

With almost 260 million albums sold worldwide, Celine is one of the most immediately recognized, widely respected and successful performers in pop music history with number-one hits including “The Power of Love,” “It’s All Coming Back to Me Now,” “Because You Loved Me,” and “My Heart Will Go On.”

She is also a celebrated Francophone artist, with hits including “Pour que tu m’aimes encore,” “S’il suffisait d’aimer,” and “Encore un soir.” Her 1995 album D’eux remains the best-selling French-language album of all time. Celine has earned five Grammy Awards, two Academy Awards, seven American Music Awards, 20 JUNO Awards, an astonishing 43 Félix Awards, and received the Diamond award at the 2004 World Music Awards, recognizing her status as the best-selling female artist of all time. In 2016, Billboard Music Awards presented her with the Lifetime Achievement Icon Award.

In 2024, for the opening ceremonies of the Paris Olympics, Celine made a triumphant return to the stage with a poignant performance of “Hymne à l'amour” atop the iconic Eiffel Tower.

Photo Credit: Robin Galiegue

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