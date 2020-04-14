Avignon Theatre Festival Cancelled Due to the Health Crisis

According to the Jakarta Post, the Avignon Theatre Festival has been cancelled because of the coronavirus outbreak, organizers said Monday.

"The conditions have not been met to allow the 74th edition to take place," organizers said in a statement. The festival had been set for July 3-23.

While a gradual easing of France's lockdown could be allowed as soon as next month, big festival will still not be able to take place until mid-July at the earliest.

Read more on the Jakarta Post.

The Festival d'Avignon, or Avignon Festival, is an annual arts festival held in the French city of Avignon every summer in July in the courtyard of the Palais des Papes as well as in other locations of the city.





Related Articles Shows View More France Stories

More Hot Stories For You