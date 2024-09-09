The Magical Princess Teas Come to Feinstein's in Hotel Carmichael

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



You and your child will feel like true princesses when you attend the magical PRINCESS TEA in Feinstein's at Hotel Carmichael. There are three opportunities to spend an enchanting afternoon filled with tea and treats fit for royalty this fall at Feinstein’s.

On Sunday, September 29 at noon, Sunday, October 27 at 1 pm and Sunday, November 24 at 1 pm, participants are invited to dress up as their favorite princess and wear their glamorous tierras. Guests are welcome to enjoy a delightful tea party with special appearances from beloved princess characters.

This is an unforgettable experience. Guests will be served selections of scones, finger sandwiches, seasonal desserts and more.

The setting at Feinstein’s allows guests to interact with the princess characters and enjoy a magical afternoon while creating unforgettable memories.

Reservations are required for the Princess Tea events. To get tickets, visit Feinstein’s website at https://www.feinsteinshc.com/ or call the box office at 317.688.1947.

For parties of six or more, please call the box office. If your princess and/or prince are under the age of 2, they are welcome to enter this enchanted afternoon free of charge.

Feinstein’s at Hotel Carmichael is located at 1 Carmichael Square, Carmel, IN, 46032. If you’re considering having your corporate gatherings at Feinstein’s and need tickets for 10 or more, email sales@hotelcarmichael.

