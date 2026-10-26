Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
THE NUTCRACKER to Open at Central Indiana Dance Ensemble
The full-length ballet runs at the STAR Bank Performing Arts Center at Zionsville High School with matinee relaxed performances.
Central Indiana Dance Ensemble (CIDE) will again present the holiday classic, The Nutcracker, this December 11 thru 13 at the STAR Bank Performing Arts Center at Zionsville High School.
The Nutcracker is a magical holiday must-see. Audiences join Clara's dazzling adventure as she is swept away by her Nutcracker Prince to The Land of Sweets. The production features waltzing flowers, swirling snowflakes, and a courageous battle between toy soldiers and mice.
Set to Tchaikovsky's famous score, The Nutcracker is made complete with choreography, costumes, and sets.
Saturday and Sunday, patrons may also attend The Sugar Plum Fairy Dessert Party at 12:30 pm, prior to the matinee performance. Tickets need to be purchased separately.
This is a full-length ballet. The 2 pm matinee performances are designated as relaxed performances, designed to create a welcoming experience. Patrons are free to talk quietly and leave their seats during the performance if needed.
2026 Dates:
Friday, December 11, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, December 12, 2 p.m.
Saturday, December 12, 7:30 p.m.
Sunday, December 13, 2 p.m.
The STAR Bank Performing Arts Center is located at 1000 Mulberry St, Zionsville, IN.
To see information about CIDE and performances in 2027, visit their website at https://www.cidedance.org/current-season.
About The Central Indiana Dance Ensemble
Central Indiana Dance Ensemble was founded in 1999 by artistic director, Suzann DeLay. The company is committed to providing cultural and educational enrichment to the central Indiana community. The company provides an environment for aspiring young dancers to learn, practice and perform in a pre-professional atmosphere, in a variety of dance forms. Promoting the arts through ongoing outreach programs provides the members of Central Indiana Dance Ensemble the opportunity to give back to the community. In 2006, Central Indiana Dance Ensemble received Honor Company status in the Regional Dance America association.
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