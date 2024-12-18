Songbook Foundation Hires Brian Bosma as Communications Manager

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Great American Songbook Foundation has hired an experienced professional for a new staff position focusing on communications. Brian Bosma has begun work as the Foundation’s first Communications Manager, creating and managing content for a comprehensive communications strategy that includes newsletters, social media, event publicity, web updates, marketing materials and other digital and print communications.

Bosma served most recently as director of marketing and communications for Damar Services in Indianapolis. Previous work has included overseeing digital media for Ivy Tech Community College and Traders Point Christian Church and managing media relations and communications for the Indianapolis Indians.

“Out of many strong candidates, Brian stood out as having the ideal skill set for this new position, which is crucial to the organization as we continue to expand programming and elevate our national profile,” said Christopher Lewis, Executive Director of the Songbook Foundation. “He is the right choice to take our communications game to the next level.”

Bosma holds a bachelor’s degree in communications from Calvin College (now Calvin University) in Michigan. He and his wife, Kelly, live in Brownsburg and have two children, Joshua, 11, and Amelia, 8.

