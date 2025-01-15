SOMETHING HAPPENED IN OUR TOWN Comes to Fort Wayne Youtheatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Fort Wayne Youtheatre will continue its 90th anniversary season with Something Happened in Our Town -- a story of community, justice, and the conversation we need to have. Something Happened is presented by Fort Wayne Youtheatre and Frosty Pictures.

Friendships challenged, a world changed, and two young people trying to make sense of it together. Neighbors Josh and Emma are best friends. But something has happened in their town. When a Black man is killed by a police officer, Emma and Josh have questions—real questions that deserve real answers. With so much going on, the two don't know how to keep their friendship from being pulled apart. Layered with compassion and humor, this play invites you into the living rooms of these two families (one Black and one White) as they wrestle with how to help their children make sense of what happened. Playwright Cheryl D. West invites you to walk alongside Josh and Emma as they confront uncertainty within their own town and seek to plant the seeds of change in their community.

“Youtheatre is proud to continue our Linda L. Ruffolo Young Heroes of Conscience Series with this powerful and all-too-relevant story,” says Artistic Director Christopher J. Murphy.

“Directed by Marcus D. Weemes, the play marks a shift in this award-winning series. While previous Young Heroes plays have been original works focused on famous figures, Something Happened... is based on a children's book by Marianne Celano, Marietta Collins, and Anne Hazzard. It continues the series' dedication to highlighting important social justice issues for Youtheatre's young audiences and artists.”

Performances will be accompanied by post-show talkbacks facilitated by series creator Gregory Stieber. Fort Wayne Youtheatre is excited to work with several Community Partners for this production, including United Front and Fort Wayne Urban League. Community Partners will engage with the production process, including participation with post-show talkbacks.

Fort Wayne Youtheatre's 2024-2025 season is made possible by the support of season sponsors 3Rivers Credit Union and Allendale Treatment. Fort Wayne Youtheatre activities are made possible in part by Arts United of Greater Fort Wayne, the Indiana Arts Commission, a state agency, and the National Endowment for the Arts, a federal agency.

