Fort Wayne Youtheatre Names New Executive And Artistic Directors

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Fort Wayne Youtheatre will kick off its 90th anniversary season led by a pair of familiar faces in new roles.

Longtime teaching artist and choreographer Heather Closson returns to the organization as Executive Director. Youtheatre Associate Director Christopher J. Murphy has been promoted to Artistic Director.

Closson comes to Youtheatre with extensive arts and community experience. Most recently, she was Vice President of Community Engagement for Arts United. Prior to that, she was Community Engagement Coordinator for 3Rivers Credit Union and held various leadership positions with Science Central, Fort Wayne Dance Collective, and more. A former Youtheatre kid herself, Closson served as Youtheatre's Outreach & Technical Director from 2014-2016 and has remained an integral part of the organization, inspiring students as a teacher and choreographer.

After directing and teaching at Youtheatre for many years, Murphy joined the theatre full-time in 2016. As Associate Director, he has overseen the Youtheatre Academy and directed numerous productions. He helped keep programming safe and active during the pandemic and has developed new programs and collaborations with the Civic Theatre, First Presbyterian Theatre, Embassy Theatre, and more. Murphy's directorial works have been seen regularly on area stages over the past thirty years. He was named the 2024 Arts United Arts Educator of the Year.

Closson & Murphy are excited to steer Youtheatre into its next phase together. The two have been teaming up since 2003, when she was a rising performer and he was directing at Blackhawk Middle School. Closson quickly showed an interest in choreographing and the two began working together. In the ensuing 21 years, they have taught together and collaborated on countless productions, many at Youtheatre.

The duo look forward to building on the foundation of their predecessors, making Youtheatre a place where all young theatre artists feel welcome, inspired and free to grow.

“As Youtheatre enters its 90th year serving the young artists and families of northeast Indiana, we are thrilled to have these two pillars of the organization leading Youtheatre into its next act.,” says President Erin Lowden,on behalf of the Youtheatre Board of Directors. “Each brings unique but complimentary skills and experience to their role. Students and audiences can expect lots of exciting changes while still remaining the Youtheatre they know and love. If you've never been to a Youtheatre show before, this is the perfect time!”

Youtheatre's 90th anniversary season begins with the spooktacular SHUDDERSOME: TALES OF Edgar Allan Poe in October, followed by ANASTASIA in December, SOMETHING HAPPENED IN OUR TOWN in February, and DRAGONS LOVE TACOS in April. Academy classes in acting, voice, dance, and musical theatre for ages 3-18 begin Sept. 7 at the historic Embassy Theatre.

For more information, visit FortWayneYoutheatre.org

Comments

Join Team BroadwayWorld Are you an avid theatergoer? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers. Learn More