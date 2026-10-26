Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
ESQUE BURLESQUE: NAUGHTY LIST to Open at Feinstein's
There are two opportunities to see ESQUE Burlesque: Friday, November 27 and Saturday, November 28
ESQUE Burlesque: Naughty List, a provocative addition to Feinstein's Holiday Shows is coming November 27 & 28. These performances will feature a blend of glamour, tease, and thrilling entertainment. With a title like this, one thing is certain: this is one holiday celebration that's anything but ordinary. So, have you been naughty or nice?
ESQUE Burlesque is an experience for lovers of provocative artistry and bold, thrilling performances! Whether you're a connoisseur of burlesque or a newcomer to the scene, ESQUE Burlesque will leave you mesmerized, immersed in a celebration of beauty, confidence, and creativity. Indulge in an evening of seductive charm and cheeky fun, all set against the chic backdrop of one of the area's most iconic venues.
ESQUE Burlesque, the sexiest show in Carmel, comes to Feinstein's for a seasonal peek at the top stars of tease. With credits including Broadway National Tours, professional theatre, symphony shows, dance companies, and concert appearances, these singers, dancers, musicians and top cabaret artists present their next edition extraordinaire at The Hotel Carmichael. For adults only!
You can expect to see Champagne BoobléCherry Li'Curve, Coda Le Beau, Johnnie Serenade, Red Hedda Hopper, and Vera Vanderwoude St. Clair. The show is directed and choreographed by Carol Worcel and Kenny Shepard (“Best Choreographer,” Broadway World) with costumes by Anthony Sirk (“Best Costume Designer,” Broadway World).
There are two opportunities to see ESQUE Burlesque. Friday, November 27 and Saturday, November 28. Doors open at 5:30 both evenings for dinner and drinks with the shows starting at 7:30.
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Miller Auditorium (4/27-4/28)