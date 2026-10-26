ESQUE BURLESQUE: NAUGHTY LIST to Open at Feinstein's

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ESQUE Burlesque: Naughty List, a provocative addition to Feinstein's Holiday Shows is coming November 27 & 28. These performances will feature a blend of glamour, tease, and thrilling entertainment. With a title like this, one thing is certain: this is one holiday celebration that's anything but ordinary. So, have you been naughty or nice?

ESQUE Burlesque is an experience for lovers of provocative artistry and bold, thrilling performances! Whether you're a connoisseur of burlesque or a newcomer to the scene, ESQUE Burlesque will leave you mesmerized, immersed in a celebration of beauty, confidence, and creativity. Indulge in an evening of seductive charm and cheeky fun, all set against the chic backdrop of one of the area's most iconic venues.

ESQUE Burlesque, the sexiest show in Carmel, comes to Feinstein's for a seasonal peek at the top stars of tease. With credits including Broadway National Tours, professional theatre, symphony shows, dance companies, and concert appearances, these singers, dancers, musicians and top cabaret artists present their next edition extraordinaire at The Hotel Carmichael. For adults only!

You can expect to see Champagne BoobléCherry Li'Curve, Coda Le Beau, Johnnie Serenade, Red Hedda Hopper, and Vera Vanderwoude St. Clair. The show is directed and choreographed by Carol Worcel and Kenny Shepard (“Best Choreographer,” Broadway World) with costumes by Anthony Sirk (“Best Costume Designer,” Broadway World).

There are two opportunities to see ESQUE Burlesque. Friday, November 27 and Saturday, November 28. Doors open at 5:30 both evenings for dinner and drinks with the shows starting at 7:30.

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Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 5 Days 09 Hrs 10 Min 01 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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