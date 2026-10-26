Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Carmel to Honor 50 Years of Leadership and Community Partnership at Special Event
The event will feature a Mayor's Community Reception and programs celebrating Carmel's civic and business legacy.
As Carmel celebrates its 50th anniversary as a city, it's an opportunity to reflect on the leadership and community partnerships that have helped shape this ever-evolving community just north of Indianapolis.
Behind the growth of Carmel is a history of great leaders and a longstanding partnership between those leaders and the business community. To recognize that relationship and celebrate the people who have helped shape Carmel, the Rotary Club of Carmel and the Carmel Clay Public Library invite the public to a special community celebration on Thursday, November 12.
Honoring Carmel's Mayors and Business Leaders
The evening will include a Mayor's Community Reception from 5:30 to 6 p.m. at the Carmel Clay Public Library, offering residents an opportunity to thank Carmel's four living mayors: Jane Reiman, Dorothy “Dottie” Hancock, Jim Brainard, and Sue Finkam.
In chronological order and pictured from left to right, Carmel's living mayors and their years of service are: Jane Reiman: 1980–1987, Dorothy “Dottie” Hancock: 1988–1991, Jim Brainard: 1996–2023, and Sue Finkam: 2024–present.
Also being recognized are two representatives of Carmel's business community: Ed Engledow, whose leadership reflects the city's business legacy from 1976 through 2026, and Justin Moffett, representing the next chapter of Carmel's continued growth and development.
Ed Engledow is co-owner of Engledow Group and served as the company's president from 1968 to 2002. Best known for its commercial and residential landscaping, Engledow Group has also provided prominent landscaping, decor, and horticultural services for major regional events, including the 1987 Pan American Games and the 2012 Super Bowl.
Justin Moffett, chief executive officer of Old Town Design Group, has helped shape Carmel through his vision, leadership, and commitment to community development, contributing to the continued evolution of Carmel and Clay Township.
Following the Mayor's Community Reception from 5:30 – 6 pm will be The Carmel Connection: The Power of Friendship in Sports and in Life from 6:05–6:50 p.m. and from 7–7:45 p.m. is A Pacers Blue and Golden Anniversary Celebration. Light refreshments will be served.
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