CABARET LATINO: SONGS OF THE AMERICAS to Play Hendricks Live!

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Cabaret Latino: Songs of the Americas will be presented at Hendricks Live! Conceived, written, and directed by Tom Alvarez and produced by Klein & Alvarez Productions, LLC. this bilingual musical revue is a theatrical spectacle that celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month while reinforcing the profound impact of Latino music on American popular culture.

The performance will take place at 8 p.m. Saturday, October 3, 2026, at Hendricks Live!. The concert features an 11-piece live band, acclaimed vocalists Alexis Faviel and Heva Luna Espay, choreography by Cynthia Pratt of Butler University, a special appearance by Ballet Folklórico Mosaicos, and WTHR-TV reporter Ella Rhoades serving as emcee.

Led by co-producer and pianist Dustin Klein and music director, arranger, and conductor Jacob Smith, Cabaret Latino takes audiences on a musical journey across the Americas. From timeless boleros and spirited mariachi music to salsa, cumbia, and contemporary crossover hits by Latin music superstars, the production is a joyful celebration of the rhythms, cultures, and stories that have shaped generations.

The evening is designed for both longtime fans of Latin music and audiences discovering these traditions for the first time. By combining familiar melodies, new arrangements, and dynamic staging, the revue highlights the universal power of song to bring people together.

Featured Artists:

- Heva Luna Espay: A Venezuelan-born vocalist whose repertoire spans Latin, flamenco, Arab pop, opera, and contemporary music. She is also part of the duo Milk x Honey and co-owner of Nonna's in Plainfield and So Italian in Brownsburg.

- Alexis Faviel: An Indianapolis-born vocalist rooted in his Mexican heritage. He performs Mariachi, Ranchero, and Blues music while continuing his musical training and helping manage his family's business, Artesanías Cholula.

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