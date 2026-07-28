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THE MAGIC OF DAVID RANALLI will come to Feinstein's at Hotel Carmichael on Friday, July 31 and Friday, August 28. Ranalli is a magician who combines illusions, stage presence, and style.

Each trick is carefully crafted to dazzle and delight, combining elements of sleight of hand, mentalism, and grand illusions that are unlike anything you've ever seen. Ranalli brings a fresh, innovative twist to classic magic, making each moment feel unpredictable and magical. From intimate close-up tricks to grand illusions that defy logic, his show is designed to keep you on the edge of your seat from start to finish.

This one-of-a-kind show isn't just about watching—it's about participating. Ranalli invites his audience into the magic, creating an interactive experience that makes every performance unique. Ranalli's shows are designed to be interactive for the audience. Whether they're participating from their seat, or even joining him on stage, people will appreciate the personal attention they're given, and have all their human senses amazed and mesmerized.

Ranalli is the ultimate entertainer! He knows how to create an unforgettable experience that will leave your guests speechless. Whether you're a lifelong fan of magic or seeing it for the first time, THE MAGIC OF DAVID RANALLI will leave you wondering how it was all possible.

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