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Feinstein's inside The Hotel Carmichael will welcome back local favorite Don Farrell and the Terry Woods Orchestra to celebrate the lives and music of Neil Diamond and Jimmy Buffett this August!

First, on Saturday, August 8, is SWEET CAROLINE: The Life and Music of Neil Diamond. Help celebrate the man whose songs helped define the sound of adult contemporary pop music.

Rising from humble roots in working-class Brooklyn to global success, Neil Diamond became one of the best-selling recording artists of the 20th century. He began his career writing pop songs for other musicians and then launched a solo recording career that spanned more than five decades. You'll love celebrating the man whose songs continue to not only entertain us and make us sing along. helped define the sound of adult contemporary pop music with landmark songs like "I'm a Believer", “I Am…I Said”, “You Don't Bring Me Flowers”, “They're Coming to America”, and of course, “Sweet Caroline”.

Then, on Saturday, August 29, is Bubbles up- let's celebrate Jimmy Buffett! Join the tribute “docu-cabaret” team of Don Farrell and the Terry Woods Jazz Quartet as they conjure a world of sun, salt water and nonstop parties while paying tribute to the singer, songwriter, author, sailor, and entrepreneur whose roguish brand of island escapism on hits like “Margaritaville” and “Cheeseburger in Paradise” made him something of a latter-day folk hero.

Jimmy Buffett was everybody's friend, and Paradise was wherever he was. Many of his lyrics were about living life, being happy, respecting each other and nature, along with much more. The tropical troubadour who has sadly left us earns a place being celebrated at Feinstein's at Hotel Carmichael.

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