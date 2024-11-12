ANASTASIA: THE MUSICAL (YOUTH EDITION) Announced At Fort Wayne Youtheatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Fort Wayne Youtheatre, the 5th oldest youth theatre in the U.S, continues its 90th anniversary season with Anastasia: The Musical (Youth Edition).

“Once upon a December…” and just in time for the holidays comes this thrilling musical for the whole family from the authors of Seussical and Ragtime. Her past is a mystery. Her future is an adventure. Inspired by the beloved film, Anastasia transports us from the wintery twilight of the Russian Empire to the euphoria of Paris in the 1920s as a brave young woman sets out to discover if she's the legendary Russian Princess. Pursued by a ruthless Soviet officer determined to silence her, Anya enlists the aid of a dashing conman and a lovable ex-aristocrat. Together, they embark on an epic adventure to find home, love, and family. Featuring favorites from the hit animated film, “Journey to the Past” and “Once Upon a December,” Anastasia is a spectacular musical about discovering who you are and defining who you're meant to be.

Plus, experience the magic when Youtheatre rolls out the red carpet for Santa, Mrs. Claus…and you on Saturday, Dec. 21! This Royal Breakfast with Santa event features characters from the show, music, arts & crafts, goodie bags, storytime, and photo opportunities with Kris Kringle himself. After breakfast, head down to the theatre for preferred seating to Youtheatre's production of Anastasia.

“Everyone at Youtheatre is excited to add this brilliantly funny, heart-warming, and adventurous Broadway musical to our expanding Christmas repertoire,” says Artistic Director Christopher J. Murphy. “At the holidays, when families are looking for activities to do together, this is perfect entertainment for the whole family. It truly has something for everyone.”

Fort Wayne Youtheatre presents

Anastasia: The Musical (Youth Edition)

Performances: Dec. 13 (7PM), 14 (3PM), 15 (3PM), 20 (7PM), 21 (3PM), 22 (3PM)

Free Sensory Friendly Performance: Dec. 19 (7PM)

Breakfast with Santa Event: Dec. 21 (10AM- Noon)

Location: First Presbyterian Theater, 300 W. Wayne St, Fort Wayne, IN 46802

Show Tickets: $20 (Adult) & $15 (Student & Senior)

Breakfast with Santa Tickets: $35 (Adult) & $30 (Child)

