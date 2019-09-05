Tickets Go On Sale September 19 For XANADU in Fort Lauderdale

Tickets go on sale September 19 at 10 a.m. for Xanadu with Ginger Minj and Jinkx Monsoon from RuPaul's Drag Race. The musical is at Parker Playhouse on Sunday, January 5 at 4 p.m.

A bonafide 80's blast, Xanadu is a moving, electrifying tale of endless fun featuring original legendary, chart-topping tunes including "Magic," "Evil Woman," "Dancin'," "All Over the World," "Have You Ever Been Mellow?" and, of course, the title song.

Based on the Universal Pictures cult classic movie of the same title, this Tony Award-nominated, roller skating, musical adventure about following your dreams despite limitations others set for you rolls along to the original hit score composed by pop-rock legends Jeff Lynne and John Farrar.

Xanadu follows the journey of a magical and beautiful Greek muse, Kira, who descends from the heavens of Mount Olympus to Venice Beach, California in 1980 on a quest to inspire a struggling artist, Sonny, to achieve the greatest artistic creation of all time - the first roller disco! But, when Kira falls into forbidden love with the mortal Sonny, her jealous sisters (played by Minj and Monsoon) take advantage of the situation causing chaos.

Tickets are $18-$53 with $98 VIP tickets which include a meet and greet with the artists. Ticketmaster is the only official ticketing service of Parker Playhouse. Buy tickets online at ParkerPlayhouse.com and Ticketmaster.com; by phone at 954.462.0222; in person at the Parker Playhouse box office Tuesday through Saturday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. and at the Broward Center's AutoNation Box Office.

The Parker Playhouse, located in Holiday Park at 707 N.E. Eighth Street in Fort Lauderdale, is an affiliated venue of the Broward Center for the Performing Arts, which provides programming and management of the facility. The Broward Center 2019-2020 season is presented by the Broward Performing Arts Foundation.

For more information visit ParkerPlayhouse.com, like us on Facebook at Facebook.com/TheParkerPlayhouse and join the conversation on Twitter with #ParkerPlayhouse.





