The Coral Gables Community Foundation Awards Grants to 28 Local Organizations

The Coral Gables Community Foundation has awarded grants to 28 deserving local non-profit organizations in its latest distribution to support issues within the Foundation's focus areas: education, arts & culture, historic preservation and social & health services.

The Coral Gables Community Foundation and its Community Giving Committee, chaired by Foundation Board Member David Olazabal, awards grants to non-profit organizations twice a year.

Recent grantees include Baptist Health South Florida to fund their Youth Athletic Outreach Program at Doctors Hospital, Live Like Bella to support families at Nicklaus Children's Hospital, Historical Preservation Association of Coral Gables to fund research on Coral Gables' architectural history and Coral Gables Art Cinema to support the monthly Family Day on Aragon.

"The generosity of our donors, supporters and fundholders throughout the year make our grant making possible," said Mary Snow, Executive Director of the Coral Gables Community Foundation. "We are proud promoters of philanthropic efforts throughout Coral Gables and are glad to be able to support so many organizations fulfill their goals."

The Coral Gables Community Foundation is proud to support the great work of its Fall 2019 Grantees:

Actors Playhouse, AUM Home Shala, Baptist Health South Florida, Casa Familia, City Theatre, Coral Gables Chamber Symphony Orchestra, Coral Gables Art Cinema, Coral Gables Museum, Gablettes, Coral Gables Women's Club Free Dental Clinic, FIU Center for Humanities in an Urban Environment, Ganley Foundation, Girl Scouts of Tropical Florida, Historical Preservation Association of Coral Gables, ICU Baby, Live Like Bella, Miami Children's Museum, Miami Lighthouse for the Blind, Miami Waterkeeper, Nico's Promise, Sanctuary of the Arts, Sebastian Strong, South Florida HerStory Conference, South Florida Digital Alliance, St. Patrick's Day Committee/Emerald Society, Trendz Dance Technique Center, WOW Center and YMCA.

"Being able to fund so many worthwhile organizations is a major point of pride for the Foundation," said David Olazabal, Chair of the Community Giving Committee. "The efforts of our Community Giving initiative add to the footprint of the Foundation and enhance the quality of life in Coral Gables."

The grant awards follow a record-breaking scholarship distribution, where the Foundation and its fundholders recently awarded over $100,000 in scholarships and education grants, bringing the organization's investment in education to $500,000 in just the past few years.

For more information on the Foundation's grant program, please visit http://gablesfoundation.org/giving/grants/.

Led by community leaders, the Coral Gables Community Foundation works to improve the quality of life for those who live, work, learn and play in the City Beautiful. For almost 30 years, the Foundation has been at the forefront of the evolving needs of Coral Gables by effectively bringing together beneficiaries and benefactors to fund programs with the greatest impact and benefit to "The City Beautiful." Established in September 1991, the Coral Gables Community Foundation, through its discretionary, donor-advised, and scholarship funds, awarded over $7 million to worthy causes. For more information, please visit gablesfoundation.org





